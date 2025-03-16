This new phone boasts a night vision camera, two screens, a giant battery, and even a 28mm loudspeaker!

Ulefone, makers of rugged smartphones, has unveiled the Armor 30 Pro. Designed to be a go-anywhere tough phone that can survive some rough and tumble, the Armor 30 Pro has features you won't find on more typical camera phones.

(Image credit: Ulefone)

The most obvious difference is the Armor 30 Pro's secondary screen, located on the rear of the phone beneath the camera island. At 3.4 inches, Ulefone claims this is the largest secondary screen ever on a unibody (non-foldable) phone (for reference: that's just 0.1 inches smaller than the screen on an iPhone 4s). The second display mirrors the contents on the primary screen and has 5-point multi-touch capability, along with a crisp 412 x 960 resolution. Ulefone says the secondary screen is useful for taking selfies using the rear-facing cameras, or as a power-saving alternative to the main screen.

(Image credit: Ulefone)

Above this screen is a triple camera array consisting of a 50MP primary camera with a 1.3" sensor and f/1.95 aperture, but no optical stabilization. A 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor is used for the phone's ultrawide camera, and the third module is a 64MP monochrome night vision camera that works in conjunction with 4 infrared LEDS. A 32MP front-facing selfie camera is also included, despite the secondary screen allowing you to use the rear-facing cameras for selfies instead. The Armor 30 Pro is also said to utilize AI image processing to enhance detail and textures.

(Image credit: Ulefone)

In the center of the camera island is another unusual feature: a huge (for a phone) 4 watt, 28mm-diameter waterproof loudspeaker which Ulefone claims is capable of a 118dB maximum volume. This has the potential to replace a small Bluetooth speaker, making the phone ideal for small gatherings and impromptu parties. A halo ring light around the speaker furthers the party vibe with light shows synchronized to the music being played.

(Image credit: Ulefone)

The main reason the Armor 30 Pro can house such a large speaker is that, like most rugged phones, it's big! At 21.2mm thick and 509g, it's over twice as thick and heavy as a typical phone. The main reason for this is the gargantuan battery within. Its 12,800mAh capacity is more than double that of most phones, enabling up to 690 hours of standby time, 69 hours of non-stop talk time, or 52 hours of music playback through the built-in loudspeaker. That's ideal if you regularly travel off-grid, and you needn't worry about getting the phone wet either, as it's waterproof to a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. The Armor 30 Pro is also built to military standard toughness to survive drops and extreme temperatures. The 6.95-inch, 1080 x 2460, 120Hz screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, as is the secondary display.

(Image credit: Ulefone)

The Ulefone Armor 30 Pro uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. This can be expanded by up to an additional 2TB via a microSD card (not supplied). The phone is available to buy now, priced at $479.99/£458.39.