Nothing’s new Phone (3a) Series adds triple camera systems for a bargain price

After weeks of teasing, London-based Nothing has officially announced the Nothing Phone (3a) Series, consisting of the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The latest models introduce AI-driven optimizations, a refreshed design, and improved imaging capabilities aiming to deliver flagship-level photography without the flagship price.

Nothing has placed a strong emphasis on camera tech in the Phone (3a) Series, introducing triple-camera setups to both models with advanced zoom features. Both feature a 50MP primary camera, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

While the standard Phone (3a) features a 50MP telescope-style telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and 4x lossless in-sensor zoom, as you’d expect from the name, the Nothing (3a) Pro offers the more advanced imaging of the two models with the addition of a periscope-style telephoto camera.

Periscope cameras offer better quality images than telescope-style zoom cameras, but are more costly, so the inclusion is nearly unheard of in a device for this price.

The upgraded zoom means a high-quality 3x (70mm equivalent) optical zoom, a 6x (140mm) lossless zoom, and AI-powered digital zoom up to 60x. It also features optical image stabilization (OIS), helping to maintain sharp images even in low-light conditions, as well as handling macro photography.

For selfie enthusiasts, the Phone (3a) Pro has a 50MP front camera with 4K recording capabilities, while the Phone (3a) features a 32MP front-facing camera. Both models benefit from Nothing’s TrueLens Engine 3.0 to enhance colors and tone and create motion photos. They also support Ultra XDR, a high-dynamic range that blends multiple exposures to create better-lit images.

(Image credit: Nothing)

The Nothing Phone (3a) Series retains the brand’s signature transparent design with the Glyph Interface, a customizable LED lighting system on the back, but the devices now feature glass panels instead of polycarbonate with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The devices also introduce the Essential Key – a physical button that enables quick access to Essential Space, an AI-powered hub designed to organize voice notes, screenshots, and tasks.

Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which Nothing claims is 33% faster than the Phone (2a), with 92% better AI processing speeds. Both models also sport a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, ensuring visibility even in direct sunlight. And both also share the same 5,000mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging, allowing for a 50% charge in just 19 minutes.

The Phone (3a) Series is scheduled to receive 3 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates, which unfortunately does lag quite far behind rivals.

The Phone (3a) Series is set for a global launch with pricing starting with the Phone (3a) at £329 for the 8GB+128 GB version, and $379/£379, and $459/£449 for the 12GB+256GB Phone (3a) Pro. The Phone (3a) will come in either White or Black colorways, and the (3a) Pro in Black or Grey.

