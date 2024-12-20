Instagram’s ‘Night Mode’ could be a game changer for Android smartphone photography

As smartphone cameras catch up to digital cameras with every waking second, Instagram has now created a new feature, compatible with Android technology, that enables low light photography – among other features – to rival DSLRs and mirrorless cameras.

The ‘Night Mode’ feature utilizes Android’s Camera Extensions API for Google’s Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. It allows Android apps to access device-specific camera features – optimized by the device manufacturer – promising the best performance and easy integration.

Google announced that the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are the phones currently using Night Mode, and more models will soon get the features, which are:

Bokeh effect : The beloved bokeh effect enhances the foreground subject while blurring the background, perfect for portrait shots

: The beloved bokeh effect enhances the foreground subject while blurring the background, perfect for portrait shots Face Retouch : This tool aims to improve skin texture, brightening under-eye tones, and enhancing other facial features to create a more polished look

: This tool aims to improve skin texture, brightening under-eye tones, and enhancing other facial features to create a more polished look High Dynamic Range (HDR) : HDR plays with exposure to bring more vibrancy to your photos, merging several images taken at different exposures into a single picture

: HDR plays with exposure to bring more vibrancy to your photos, merging several images taken at different exposures into a single picture Night Mode: Night mode is the highlight here, offering bright and clear photos even in low-light settings by merging several shots taken at various exposures. It could be a good idea to use a tripod or some other steadying tool

When Instagram detects low light, a moon icon will appear next to the flash button, askng you to “hold still” for a few seconds while it captures the shot.

In recent years Instagram has been working with Samsung to improve the quality of images and videos on its Galaxy phones.

While most camera users would like to believe that smartphone cameras will never fully take over from digital cameras, however, the gap gets closer every day .

According to CIPA, a Japanese-based industry group including members such as Nikon and Canon, worldwide exports dropped 94% between 2010 and 2023, negating decades of growth. One of the main factors leading the decline was a huge drop off in shipments of digital compact cameras with built-in lenses, the type that casual photographers would use prior to advancements in smartphone cameras. CIPA members shipped 1.7 million built-in lens cameras in 2023, compared to nearly 109 million in 2010.

Advancements in smartphone technology have coincided with a global costs of living crisis, and as new cameras and accessories rise, consumers are looking towards the second hand market for cheaper alternatives.

Why not take a look at our guides to the best camera phones, the best iPhone for photography, and the best lenses for iPhone and Android camera phones.