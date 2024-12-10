Are smartphones taking over, or is photography now just an elitist hobby? Explaining the extreme dip in digital camera sales

By
published

Improved smartphones have coincided with a cost of living crisis, an increase in camera prices, and a popularity spike in retro cameras

Black-and-white image of a photographer, James Artaius, wearing a tuxedo and holding an Olympus PEN-F camera
(Image credit: James Artaius)

Digital camera shipments are declining year on year, and BCN Retail has published an article citing advancements in smartphone capabilities as the main reason. But is it really the main one?

It’s well known that digital camera sales have plummeted over the last few years, followed by shipments. CIPA figures show that in 2014 the number of digital cameras shipped was around 5,784,000, a number that dropped to just 912,000 in 2023.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

