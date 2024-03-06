IRIScan Desk 6 document and book scanner review

The IRIScan Desk 6 offers an incredible level of versatility that goes beyond its capabilities as a 300 dpi document scanner. With video capture functionality and a built-in microphone, it is also possible to record video or use it in presentations in video calls. OCR software enables text digitization in an incredible 138 languages, and a text-to-speech feature is ideal for users with dyslexia.
The Desk 6 is capable of capturing scans at a resolution of 3264 x 2448 pixels. At this resolution, most documents will have the required density of data to be clear and legible. The scanner is also capable of recording video to a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, which is fantastic for top-down video capture.
It is possible to scan to a wide range of formats, including JPG, PDF (image, searchable, and text), Word, .txt, and Excel. This wide variety of formats helps to reduce any need for conversion later on.
As well as scanning documents, the Desk 6 can record Full HD video and audio at up to 15FPS. This is ideally suited to web tutorials, online demos, and video tutorials. The Desk 6 can connect to Zoom, Skype, and Google, making it possible to display to audiences whatever is underneath the camera. The scanner also includes an innovative technology that converts text into speech. This is reportedly helpful as a reading aid for users with dyslexia.
IRIScan Desk 6: Specifications
|Resolution
|13MP
|Scan Area
|A3/Letter
|Speed
|1 sec / page
|Max Resolution
|300dpi
|Live View
|2048 x 1536px
|Connectivity
|USB
|Size
|259 x 56 x 38 mm
|Weight
|1.15kg
IRIScan Desk 6: Design & Handling
The IRIScan Desk 6 is a well-built desk scanner that can be folded away for easy storage. The mix of metal and plastic construction is not only pleasing to the eye but also provides a substantial level of quality, something I was expecting at this price point. The plastic base and metal arms are of sufficient thickness to ensure there is no risk of bending or damaging them, and the presence of screws rather than glue to join parts together is a welcome inclusion.
The foldable arm rotates a full 90 degrees with a satisfying click into position at both extremes. The unit includes a 'stop' panel to ensure the camera arm doesn't bend beyond its parameters. This also acts as protection for the camera, which sits inside the panel when docked.
The unit is perfectly weighted and engineered, so it can stand up on a desk without fear of falling and getting damaged. This is true in both folded and unfolded states.
The package also includes a rubber mat for both the scanner and the document to sit on. This is thick enough to sit nicely on the desk and provides a small amount of grip to stop documents from slipping around.
IRIScan Desk 6: Performance
The Desk 6 is a high-performing piece of kit. The 12MP and 300 dpi cameras capture a high density of accurate information, although color accuracy in photos could be a little better. The high level of detail continues across video, with Full HD video captured at high quality, although there is an unnecessarily high level of contrast in the output.
Documents are only being photographed, which means any distortion in the book, for example, will be replicated in the output. The finger hiding was particularly effective, with all fingers removed accurately in the tests I performed. The microphone delivers clear and clean audio, which makes it perfect for delivering presentations.
IRIScan Desk 6: Verdict
The IRIScan Desk 6 is a very capable scanner that delivers 12 MP photo output and Full HD video. The quality of the camera is perfectly adequate for document scanning and delivering presentations, although color replication of photos could be more accurate.
The high build quality ensures this premium product will stand the test of time and look great on any desk. The folding arm is great for keeping it on a desk without having to pack it away, although if you want to store it in a box, then it does fold away into a much smaller size. The microphone records clear audio, and alongside its video capability makes it ideal for video calls. All in all, this is a great quality scanner.