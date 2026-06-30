The popular video editor Final Cut Pro just gained “one of the most requested features” – and it's coming to both Mac and iPad
Final Cut Pro can now use AI to generate captions from a video’s audio, adding the captions right into the timeline
The popular video editor Final Cut Pro has just gotten a refresh containing what Apple calls “one of the most requested” tools: The ability to generate captions automatically.
The AI-powered caption tool comes along with a long list of AI tools added to Apple’s Creator Studio on June 30. Apple Creator Studio launched earlier this year, putting Final Cut Pro, along with Pixelmator Pro, into a multi-app subscription.
Apple says that the new Generate Captions tool uses on-device AI to automatically transcribe the video’s audio and place the subtitles into the timeline. The tool gives users options to customize the style, font, color, and position of those captions.
Automatically generating captions isn’t the only on-device AI coming to Final Cut Pro. On Macs, video editors also gain a new Auto Mask tool, which automatically selects objects and subjects. Apple says the tool can even mask out trickier areas like hair, sky, and foliage.
The new Auto Mask tool also works alongside the existing Magnetic Mask, a tool for identifying and tracking masks.
Apple says the video editor’s Match Color tool has been “reimagined,” allowing creators to choose a reference frame and match another video to the colors.
Final Cut Camera, Apple’s free iPhone and iPad capture app, also now supports Clean HDMI Out for external recorders and monitors, along with expanded ProRes options.
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The Apple Creator Studio updates give the photo editor Pixelmator Pro the ability to interact directly with other apps in the software suite, including sending photos to Final Cut Pro to use as thumbnails.
Apple’s launch of the Creator Studio subscription was met with worry that the popular video editor could move away from the one-time purchase. With the June 30 update, Apple notes that one-time purchases are still available for Final Cut Pro as well as Pixelmator Pro, along with the multi-app subscription option.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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