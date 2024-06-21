Final Cut Camera for iPhone finally released into the App Store—now you need more iPhones!

Now you can use the iPhone for Live Multicam via the iPad Final Cut app – and only a little later than expected!

Back when the super-thin 2024 iPads were launched, a Live Multicam feature was demonstrated whereby Final Cut Pro on an iPad Pro could switch between live footage from up to four iPhones.

Now, finally, the app which makes that possible – Final Cut Camera – has been released into the App Store as a free download. This enables, in Apple's words, the user to "Capture professional footage with full manual control" and "Preview, record, and sync up to four devices with Live Multicam in Final Cut Pro for iPad."

