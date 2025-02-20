This photographer just broke the world record for the most headshots taken in an hour. Can you guess how many he captured?

The Guiness Book of World Records has a new photographer among its ranks. Saidu Abdulrahaman, a photographer from Nigeria, has taken the most headshot portraits – all of different people – in one hour, earning a spot in the record book. His final number of headshots in that hour? An impressive 897, which amounts to an average of around four seconds per portrait.

Those 897 headshot portraits were all of different students at a secondary school. Abdulrahaman (@portrait_and_documentary) broke the record on September 26 2024 in Yobe, Nigeria, but the record was officially confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records earlier this month. The previous record was 500 headshots in a single hour.

Saidu Abdulrahaman shows off his Guiness Book of World Records certificate (Image credit: Saidu Abdulrahaman)

Capturing nearly 900 headshot portraits – all of different people – in an hour required careful planning and coordination, the photographer said. Working with a team of assistants, he devised a streamlined process to get subjects in and out of the backdrop quickly.

Behind-the-scenes videos of the feat show the students running into the setup, sitting for the portrait, then running back out as an assistant coordinated the long line of students. Abdulrahaman used a Canon camera during the hour-long portrait session.

“The most challenging part of breaking this record was maintaining focus and consistency throughout the 60-minute period,” he said. “Taking 897 headshots in 1 hour required intense concentration, attention to detail, and a well-planned strategy to ensure that each photograph met the required standards.”

The photographer said he broke the record to bring more awareness of photography in Nigeria. Abdulrahaman, who is twenty-eight, says he has been taking photographs for about five years.

“This experience taught me the importance of perseverance, teamwork, and attention to detail,” he said. “Breaking a Guinness World Record requires meticulous planning, execution, and a willingness to push beyond your limits. I also learned that with the right mindset and support, anything is possible.”

