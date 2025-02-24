I love to capture gothic portraits and embrace alternative photography. Here's how you can, too...

It's cold and wet so no one wants to take smiling, happy portraits. So, why not turn to the dark side and try some gothic portraits? There’s a range of looks you can go for here, as is showcased, and how you photograph each one can be a little different depending on what you want to show in the scene itself. Unless you deliberately want to distort the subject, pack away your wide-angle lens and blow the dust off the best 50mm lens, it'll make for a great portrait prime.

1. Get the gothic portrait look

A plague mask is a surefire way to introduce a sense of the gothic and bizarre (Image credit: Future)

Start by coming up with a gothic look. I embraced the baroque style by matching a plague mask with a bodice and black clothing. Use direct, unfiltered lighting for stark and dramatic shadows. For even more drama, use backlighting and set it in your basement, or anywhere that features crumbling brickwork in a claustrophobia-inducing space. Use an aperture of f/8 to include the background.

2. Go for a gothic expression

Christian Coma of American glam rock band Black Veil Brides pulling a screaming face, which really adds to the alternative aesthetic (Image credit: Future)

Here’s a simple one to shoot as it’s all about the dramatic makeup and the subject pulling a screaming-face expression. Use harsh lighting again to emphasize the overall impact. If you’re using studio lighting you’ll probably have a narrower aperture, but this can be shot anywhere, even in window light, as it’s all about the subject's expression.

3 Find a gothic location

Two moody-looking musicians in a church crypt. The location really amplifies the alternative atmosphere (Image credit: Future)

Here we have two alternatively dressed rockers but the key element is that they’re in a crypt. Churches, graveyards, abbeys, and ruins all make for interesting and gothic-feeling backgrounds. An f/8 aperture ensures that there’s plenty of depth of field to showcase the stained glass window in the background.

4. Use some gothic props

Kobra Paige, vocalist of Canadian heavy metal band Kobra and the Lotus, with some very gothic-looking props (Image credit: Future)

Okay, so you might not have a massive snake laying around that you can thrust into the hands of a now-terrified subject, but large ornate chairs or other gothic-inspired props are easier to come by. If you go to a camera club or studio photo shoot, they will often have interesting props for you to shoot your subject with and against.

