I love to capture gothic portraits and embrace alternative photography. Here's how you can, too...
If Nosferatu has sparked a love of hanging around dark rooms and biting things, why not bring that gothic horror aesthetic to the world of portraits?
It's cold and wet so no one wants to take smiling, happy portraits. So, why not turn to the dark side and try some gothic portraits? There’s a range of looks you can go for here, as is showcased, and how you photograph each one can be a little different depending on what you want to show in the scene itself. Unless you deliberately want to distort the subject, pack away your wide-angle lens and blow the dust off the best 50mm lens, it'll make for a great portrait prime.
1. Get the gothic portrait look
Start by coming up with a gothic look. I embraced the baroque style by matching a plague mask with a bodice and black clothing. Use direct, unfiltered lighting for stark and dramatic shadows. For even more drama, use backlighting and set it in your basement, or anywhere that features crumbling brickwork in a claustrophobia-inducing space. Use an aperture of f/8 to include the background.
2. Go for a gothic expression
Here’s a simple one to shoot as it’s all about the dramatic makeup and the subject pulling a screaming-face expression. Use harsh lighting again to emphasize the overall impact. If you’re using studio lighting you’ll probably have a narrower aperture, but this can be shot anywhere, even in window light, as it’s all about the subject's expression.
3 Find a gothic location
Here we have two alternatively dressed rockers but the key element is that they’re in a crypt. Churches, graveyards, abbeys, and ruins all make for interesting and gothic-feeling backgrounds. An f/8 aperture ensures that there’s plenty of depth of field to showcase the stained glass window in the background.
4. Use some gothic props
Okay, so you might not have a massive snake laying around that you can thrust into the hands of a now-terrified subject, but large ornate chairs or other gothic-inspired props are easier to come by. If you go to a camera club or studio photo shoot, they will often have interesting props for you to shoot your subject with and against.
Wendy was the Editor of Digital Photo User for nearly five years, charting the rise of digital cameras and photography from expensive fad to mass market technology. She is a member of the Royal Photographic Society (LRPS) and while originally a Canon film user in the '80s and '90s, went over to the dark side and Nikon with the digital revolution. A second stint in the photography market was at ePHOTOzine, the online photography magazine, and now she's back again as Technique Editor of Digital Camera magazine, the UK's best-selling photography title. She is the author of 13 photography/CGI/Photoshop books, across a range of genres.
