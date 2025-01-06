Quit your day job and move to the Isle of Man for a year as its official nature photographer

Tired of street photography and have a yearning for greener pastures? This could be your chance.

An opportunity has come up for a single photographer to take up a year-long residency with a conservation charity on the Isle of Man, which is located in the Irish Sea, halfway between England and Northern Ireland.

Funded by Visit Isle of Man, the island’s tourist agency, the role was created by Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) in conjunction with Unesco Biosphere Isle of Man.

The role would see a photographer organize five events throughout the year, create a website, social media and blog content, a photographic reflection on the residency, and create and promote Manx nature.

The timeframe of the 12 months is negotiable, however, the MWT states that it hopes the residency can start in early spring 2025. There is a budget of £16,000 available that is broken down into the following parts:

Photographer stipend - £6,000

Budget - £8,000 - for materials, equipment, training and event costs

In-kind contributions from MWT - £2,000 - Hosting costs including office space / phone and computer equipment / email hosting / social media support / Biosphere expertise

It’s important to note that images captured during the residency and for the specific purpose of the project “will remain copyright to the photographer and no exclusivity is assumed,” say the MWT.

“Therefore, the photographer is free to use and sell the images elsewhere. There will be an agreement in place giving usage rights only to Manx Wildlife Trust, UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man. This agreement will continue beyond the residency year (legacy).”

The self-governing British Crown Dependency region is best known for the Isle of Man TT – a major annual cross-country motorcycle race around the island – however, it also home to a remarkably biodiverse range of flora and fauna.

Situated in the Irish Sea between Ireland and England, the Isle of Man is home to species such as Atlantic bluefin tuna, thresher sharks, basking sharks, Orca, humpback whale, leatherback turtles, pole cats, mountain hares, white-tailed eagles – as well as freshwater fish, amphibians and reptiles, and invertebrates, as well as fungi, wildflowers, and other flora.

Graham Makepeace-Warne, MWT’s engagement lead told the BBC that he hoped that “people come with their own ideas for the residency to help the role evolve.”

Applications are open until January 26, 2025, with all information about the residency and application process found on the MWT website.

