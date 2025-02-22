5-minute photo tips: Bird photography do’s & don’ts
Start by studying your feathery subjects and learn their behavioural patterns to find and predict their next move
Whether large or small, rare or common, birds are an increasingly popular subject in wildlife photography. To showcase birds in all their majestic beauty, not only do you need the relevant photographic skills and techniques, but you will also need to familiarise yourself with their unpredictable behavior so you can create unique and compelling images... here are our top tips to dive into this genre.
Do's
Do some research
Collect information about your subjects so you are able to predict their behavior and capture compelling insights
Do pack essentials
After your photographic equipment, don’t forget to pack some snacks and drinks. The birds might take their time to make an appearance and you may be waiting for a while
Do invest in equipment
Teleconverters, bean bags or monopods are tools that don’t have to cost much but will improve the quality of your frames
Do keep an eye on the background
Highlighting your subject against the background is crucial, so pay attention to the scenery behind your shot. Choose a backdrop and get in position to be prepared for the birds
Do try to be creative
Bird photography has plenty of room for creative possibilities, so take this opportunity to follow unconventional approaches so that your images stand out from the crowd
Don'ts
Don't disrespect wildlife
The well-being of the birds is paramount, so don’t get too close to them and don’t pressure them when taking your photographs
Don't feel pressured
It’s easy to compare your images with more experienced shooters and feel disheartened. But it’s important to follow your own pace and set yourself goals to stay motivated
Don't overload the frame
Concentrate on a simple composition such as the rule of thirds to make the subject shine, this way you reduce image elements and achieve more focus
Don't forget tech features
Birds can often make rapid and unpredictable movements, so activating in-camera features such as Auto ISO or AI tracking will support you in maintaining sharpness
Don't be messy
When heading home, leave the scenery in good condition and take your rubbish with you to help preserve our natural environment
This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike!
Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.
Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.
