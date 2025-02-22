5-minute photo tips: Bird photography do’s & don’ts

Whether large or small, rare or common, birds are an increasingly popular subject in wildlife photography. To showcase birds in all their majestic beauty, not only do you need the relevant photographic skills and techniques, but you will also need to familiarise yourself with their unpredictable behavior so you can create unique and compelling images... here are our top tips to dive into this genre.

Do's

Do some research

Collect information about your subjects so you are able to predict their behavior and capture compelling insights

Do pack essentials

After your photographic equipment, don’t forget to pack some snacks and drinks. The birds might take their time to make an appearance and you may be waiting for a while

Do invest in equipment

Teleconverters, bean bags or monopods are tools that don’t have to cost much but will improve the quality of your frames

Do keep an eye on the background

Highlighting your subject against the background is crucial, so pay attention to the scenery behind your shot. Choose a backdrop and get in position to be prepared for the birds

Do try to be creative

Bird photography has plenty of room for creative possibilities, so take this opportunity to follow unconventional approaches so that your images stand out from the crowd

Don'ts

Don't disrespect wildlife

The well-being of the birds is paramount, so don’t get too close to them and don’t pressure them when taking your photographs

Don't feel pressured

It’s easy to compare your images with more experienced shooters and feel disheartened. But it’s important to follow your own pace and set yourself goals to stay motivated

Don't overload the frame

Concentrate on a simple composition such as the rule of thirds to make the subject shine, this way you reduce image elements and achieve more focus

Don't forget tech features

Birds can often make rapid and unpredictable movements, so activating in-camera features such as Auto ISO or AI tracking will support you in maintaining sharpness

Don't be messy

When heading home, leave the scenery in good condition and take your rubbish with you to help preserve our natural environment

