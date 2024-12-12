Get 14 bonus gifts with the January 2025 issue of Digital Camera

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

With the new year nearly upon us, our mega lead feature gives you 25 photographic projects that could get you kickstarted with your camera in 2025. We hope it will inspire you to get more from your photography over the coming 12 months…

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

With the days being short, and the weather often inclement Will Cheung has stayed indoors this month - offering his expertise in Camera Clinic on how to take great photographs in the comfort of your own home.

In our regular One to One feature in this issue, we shadow professional street photographer Antonio Pisani as he shares his insight and tips on how to get compelling shots in the heart of the city.

As a big bonus this issue we are offering you 241 bits of free software that you can use to enhance your editing. It is the full pack of everything we have given away over the last year.

Our reviews pages are full of reports on how we have fared with the latest gear - and the highlight here is our field and lab tests with Sony's latest mirrorless flaghip - the A9 III.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, 241 software extras for Photoshop, Adobe Camera Raw and Lightroom and 28 minutes of video tutorials.

Here’s the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera’s January 2025 issue:

Nine new photo tips cards

28 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop, Lightroom and ON1 Photo RAW

241 software extras in our big software bundle

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

