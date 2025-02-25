Richard Avedon exhibition reveals the masterful work of the legendary fashion and portrait photographer

Since opening in December 2024, Richard Avedon: Among Creatives at the Phoenix Art Museum has captivated audiences with over 50 intimate and fashion portraits of some of the most influential artists, musicians, and actors of the 20th century.

Running through May 25, 2025, the exhibition presents over 50 photographs drawn from the collection of the Center for Creative Photography (CCP) in Tucson, offering visitors a rare opportunity to engage with Richard Avedon’s masterful work.

As someone who has long admired Avedon’s photography, I find this exhibition particularly compelling. Curated from his extensive archive, the show highlights his ability to strip away pretense and capture the vulnerability of his subjects. Seeing his portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Paul McCartney, Marlene Dietrich, and Brigitte Bardot up close only deepens my appreciation for his work. The collection also showcases his renowned fashion photography, contextualized with archival magazine materials that illustrate how these images were used commercially.

Richard Avedon, Dovima with elephants, evening dress by Dior, Cirque d'Hiver, Paris, August 1955. Gelatin silver print. Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona: Richard Avedon Archive/Gift of the artist, 89.1.5. (Image credit: © The Richard Avedon Foundation)

"We have been thrilled by the response to Among Creatives and the way audiences have connected with Avedon’s work," said Jeremy Mikolajczak, CEO of Phoenix Art Museum. "His portraits remain as powerful today as when they were first taken, providing an insightful look into the complexity of artistic identity and influence."

Avedon, born in New York in 1923, first gained recognition as a fashion photographer for Harper’s Bazaar before expanding his practice to include powerful, introspective portraits. His work often blurred the line between commercial and fine art photography, presenting images that were both visually arresting and emotionally charged. His ability to expose the inner life of his subjects, whether celebrities, artists, or everyday workers, cemented his reputation as one of the greatest portrait photographers of all time.

Richard Avedon, Marilyn Monroe, actor, New York, May 6, 1957. Gelatin silver print. Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona: Richard Avedon Archive/Gift of the artist, 89.107.10. (Image credit: © The Richard Avedon Foundation)

Richard Avedon, Paul McCartney, The Beatles Portfolio, London, England, August 11, 1967. Gelatin silver print. Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona: Richard Avedon Archive/Gift of the artist, 91.54.2. (Image credit: © The Richard Avedon Foundation)

The exhibition, which originated from Richard Avedon: Relationships, previously on view in Milan and Rotterdam, offers a unique opportunity to explore Avedon’s portraits alongside archival materials that place his work in its original intended context. Notable highlights include a self-portrait by Avedon, as well as images depicting subjects at multiple stages of their lives, such as Monroe and McCullers, demonstrating his evolving perspective over time.

"By pairing Avedon’s fashion work with his portraits of fellow creative people, Among Creatives explores how a leading artist of his generation portrayed the concept, meaning, and perception of artistry," said Emilia Mickevicius, the Norton Family Assistant Curator of Photography at Phoenix Art Museum and the Center for Creative Photography. "Avedon was deeply skilled at directing his subjects and had an unparalleled mastery of his tools and materials. His photographs continue to resonate because they strip away artifice, allowing us to engage with his subjects on a profoundly human level."

Richard Avedon, Marian Anderson, contralto, New York, June 30, 1955. Gelatin silver print. Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona: Purchase, 87.34.1. (Image credit: © The Richard Avedon Foundation)

For those who have yet to visit, Richard Avedon: Among Creatives at Pheonix Art Museum remains open through late May, offering an opportunity to witness the brilliance of Avedon’s photography in person – an experience I highly recommend.

Avedon’s influence on portrait photography is unparalleled, and his work continues to inspire me in my own practice. His 1985 series In the American West remains one of the most significant photographic projects ever undertaken, showcasing his ability to capture the dignity and reality of everyday people with the same intensity he brought to photographing Hollywood icons and world leaders.

Installation view of Richard Avedon: Among Creatives, 2024. Phoenix Art Museum. (Image credit: © Charles Darr)

