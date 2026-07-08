In a rural French town, they cherish cows in an annual festival – and this photographer documented it beautifully

Once a year, deep in the rural countryside of the French department of Cantal, some 40,000 people amass in the small village of Allanche.

Normally, the town is home to just 800 people, but every May, the streets swell with crowds, and the air fills with the sound of cowbells, as a centuries-old tradition gets underway: the transhumance of Salers cattle to the high mountain pastures.

At the invitation of a longtime friend, photographer and art director Thomas Savary left the urban expanses of Paris for the countryside town. “I travelled to the Cantal to bring my own perspective to the event,” he said. “Immersed in the heart of this landmark event, I set out to document the transmission of a living heritage.”

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(Image credit: Thomas Savary)

While many farmers now transport their livestock via lorry, several areas across France continue to do the droves on foot as part of transhumance festivals (Fête de l’Estive), keeping tradition alive. In Allanche, the highlight is the procession of hundreds of Salers cattle through the main streets, led by local farmers.

“I enjoyed weaving my way through the crowds, talking with farmers and visitors alike, who generously shared both their expertise and their enthusiasm for this extraordinary occasion,” said Thomas. Opting for freedom of movement, the photographer used the ultra-compact Sigma fp, enabling him to become immersed in the action and develop a “sense of closeness” with his subjects.

(Image credit: Thomas Savary)

He revealed details like the weathered hands resting on a shepherd's staff, a child carefully brushing their animal, and the look of pride on a farmer’s face as he led his herd, combining photojournalism with his fine art directing background.

“Through these images, I sought to reveal the quiet beauty of the bond that unites people, animals, and the land they share,” said Thomas, who will now exhibit the series at the French photography festival, Les Rencontres d'Arles.

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L’estive (the name of the exhibit) is open until July 12, Rue du Pont, Arles, France, bringing rural tradition to the heart of the festival's opening week, inviting viewers to pause and reflect on national heritage.

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