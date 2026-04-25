"Get the f*** outta here!": Wedding photographers outraged by amateur who offered to pay couples to shoot their big day

We've all heard of photographers working for free to build up their portfolios, especially when trying to break into the competitive world of wedding photography. But actually offering to pay a bride and groom serious money for the opportunity of shooting their nuptials is something entirely different - and perhaps best avoided.

A would-be wedding photographer in Scotland has upset professional wedding photographers by offering couples £250 (US$330) to photograph their nuptials for his portfolio.

Posting on the public Facebook group The Scottish Wedding Group, the user, named Ja Vier, wrote: "Special Offer. Full Day Wedding Photography – I'll pay you £250 if you let me shoot your wedding for my portfolio."

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He posted an AI-generated image of a thrilled bride and groom (wearing a kilt for extra Scottish authenticity) being covered in confetti by their guests, adding the dubious disclaimer: "This image is AI but I'm sure I can do something similar."

At the time of writing, the post had almost exclusively received 'laugh emoji' reactions – but not everyone reading it was amused.

"Is this a joke post?!!!!" asked wedding photographer David Knowles of Black Dog Wedding Photography.

Snapper Derek Wells of Sunshine Photography & Video replied, "I could do a full wedding from my bed. It won't look like the couple or venue, but with a little imagination, well, you know what I mean." He added, "I have been a wedding photographer for 30 years and this could be the maddest thing I have seen!"

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While one particularly irate user called Danny McLaren failed to adhere to the group's first rule, Be Kind: "JESUS Christ. I beg you to leave. Like genuinely get the f**k outta here. You ain't welcome here and I swear to God if I get one whiff of you going near a couple I will make sure they know what sorta scum they've 'hired'."

(Image credit: Facebook grab)

However, Anonymous user RubyLychee1925 may have summed up potential couples' attitude to Ja Vier's proposal best: "Ah yes, my wedding day - the most likely day I'll be 'sure' you can do something similar!"

It looks very much as though the hapless amateur photographer will be remaining portfolio-free, with £250 still in pocket.

If you do end up shooting someone's special ceremony, be sure to check out our essential wedding photography tips, and study our guide to the best cameras for wedding photography