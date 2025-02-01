Photograph or painting? Réhahn's new book is a beautiful tribute to the revolutionary Impressionist movement

French-born, Vietnamese-based photographer Réhahn has been capturing life through his lens for decades, yet his new book signifies an exciting next chapter in his creative journey.

Impressionism: From Photography to Painting pays tribute to the iconic Impressionist movement, a 19th-century art style created in Réhahn's birthplace of Normandy, France. Impressionist and post-impressionist artists such as Monet, Van Gogh, Cézanne, Renoir and Degas rejected traditional painting styles and instead sought to capture the spontaneous nature of light and color in modern life.

Ocean Dream (Image credit: Réhahn)

As a tribute to these artists, Réhahn uses creative techniques to capture his depiction of photographic Impressionism. By shooting through fire and using reflections in water, the image transforms into a painterly representation of the scene, adding character and a personal impression of how he sees the world. The book is an exploration of the history of impressionism while blending Réhahn's work and commentary.

Speaking on his new project Réhahn says, "Growing up in Normandy, the works of the Impressionists were always in the background of my daily life. When I went to Honfleur, I’d walk along the port where Monet and Eugene Boudin first started the movement. In Paris, there are the Haussmannian buildings and Grande Boulevards painted by Pissarro and Caillebotte, and the opera that Degas loved so much.

"I always felt a strong connection to the French countryside, a subject that many Impressionists and Post-Impressionists, like Monet and Van Gogh, focused on. Even though Vietnam is on the other side of the world, there are similarities in the colors and scenes you can find in the French and Vietnamese countryside."

Being (Image credit: Réhahn)

Impressionism - From Photography To Painting offers a break from the norm, as Réhahn has established himself as a leading contemporary figure in portrait photography, releasing 100 Iconic Portraits – a showcase of his talent.

We spoke to Réhahn last year about 100 Iconic Portraits, during which time his Impressionist approach was in its infancy. However, he did comment on how he captured one of his shots using natural impressionist techniques.

"Creating these works involved a lot of experimentation to find the right techniques… Flame was created with my heat technique. Twice a year in Hoi An, farmers burn their rice fields after the harvest to replenish the soil and to get ash to use as fertilizer in peanut gardens.

"I shoot through the heat distortion that occurs around the intense heat of the flames. The weird effect of the air, which seems to shimmer and shift, creates an interesting appearance in the photos. It is almost like a texture – like layers of paint – that’s added to the scene."

Day Remnants (Image credit: Réhahn)

Réhahn’s Impressionist photos were all created without the use of filters or artificial effects in post-production – and far removed from AI generation. Most of the images in his book were taken in Vietnam, outdoors in the countryside, or at the beach much like the impressionist painters admired by Réhahn.

Impressionism: From Photography to Painting by Réhahn is scheduled to be released on February 15 2025, and is available for pre-order now from Réhahn's website and his galleries in Vietnam for $155 / £125 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

Impressionism: From Photography to Painting by Réhahn (Image credit: Réhahn)

