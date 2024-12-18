Julian Lennon’s illuminating debut photography book solidifies his place in the world of fine art photography

Julian Lennon continues to establish himself as a fine art photographer by releasing his long-anticipated first photography book – Life’s Fragile Moments. Known globally as a musician – including for his studio album Jude – and as a philanthropist, Lennon reveals a new dimension of his creativity through a collection of images spanning over two decades.

Published by teNeues, the book is a beautifully crafted hardcover featuring around 200 color and black-and-white photographs. Life’s Fragile Moments brings together an impressive range of genres and visual styles, unified by the emotional resonance that defines Lennon’s work. This collection is not only a personal milestone for Lennon but also an invitation for viewers to pause and reflect on the beauty and fragility of life.

Venice, Italy, 2013 (Image credit: © 2024, Julian Lennon. All rights reserved.)

The title, Life’s Fragile Moments, encapsulates the book’s themes, such as the fleeting beauty of life and the profound significance of every moment. Lennon's photography is rooted in his lifelong curiosity about the world, and his images reflect a sensitivity to life’s small pleasures. In an era dominated by disposable digital images, his work stands out by offering a tactile and deliberate approach to a more intentional approach to storytelling through the lens.

"I’ve always been curious, whether musically, visually, or just about life in general," Lennon shares. "Behind it all, it’s about memory and emotions, about catching a moment in time… Every moment we’re alive is precious."

Southern Europe, 2012 (Image credit: © 2024, Julian Lennon. All rights reserved.)

Life’s Fragile Moments is a testament to Lennon’s versatility. His work traverses a plethora of styles that include landscapes, street art, and intimate portraits – yet, it maintains a remarkable consistency of tone and connection. The emotional thread running through his images demonstrates that a signature photographic style doesn’t always mean adhering to a singular aesthetic. Instead, it can be defined by the connection to the subject, the mood of the image, and the thoughtful choice of subject matter.

In an interview with the book publisher teNeues, Lennon says, "What You see is what you get… Even with an iPhone, the picture I’m taking has to mean something to me or is a story, or feeling I’m trying to convey… Some of the best photos can be a ’Snapshot".

Earlier this year, Lennon’s photography was celebrated with a retrospective exhibition, solidifying his position in the world of fine art photography. The book expands on this success, offering a lasting collection of his work.

Before this project, Lennon had exhibited his photographs in over 40 shows worldwide. Despite facing initial challenges in finding a publisher, his partnership with teNeues marked a turning point. "Photography has been a part of my life for quite some time," Lennon says. "This timing just felt right."

Ethiopia, 2014 (Image credit: © 2024, Julian Lennon. All rights reserved.)

This debut marks an important milestone in Lennon’s creative journey. Free from the expectations tied to his public persona and family history, the book allows him to focus entirely on his artistry behind the camera. With its stunning visuals and deeply personal narratives, Life’s Fragile Moments makes for a fantastic coffee table book.

Priced at $85 / £59.95, Life’s Fragile Moments by Julian Lennon is published by teNeues and available now.