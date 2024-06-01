Julian Lennon exhibits his photography in Venice this summer, as he continues to distance himself from his father's legacy

"My dad wasn’t really a photographer, so it just allows me to breathe a little more," Lennon told Rolling Stone in 2010
A photo of Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco by Julian Lennon in his new exhibit ‘Whispers – A Julian Lennon Retrospective’ in Venice later this year(Image credit: Julian Lennon)
“I have always felt that I have observed life in a different way from others. Music has always been one creative outlet for me, but now I’m happy to add another one too, that being photography.” Julian Lennon
Julian Lennon, the first son of Beatle John Lennon, is set to show his new photography exhibition entitled ‘Whispers - A Julian Lennon Retrospective’, at the Le Stanze della Fotografia, Venice, Italy, this summer.
The exhibition will be open to the public from August 28 to November 24, 2024.
Curated by Lennon and creative associate Sandrina Bonetti Rubelli, the exhibition showcases a body of work that spans Lennon’s artistic journey, from his early days in music, to his move into photography.
Through this retrospective exhibition, visitors will be able to view the evolution of Lennon’s artistic journey, and emancipation from his fathers legacy.
Lennon’s photographic career began in 2010 with the opening of ‘Timeless: The Photography of Julian Lennon’ at New York’s Morrison Hotel Gallery. The photos were divided into two categories: landscapes and portraits, including photographs of celebrity friends such as U2 and actress Kate Hudson.
Lennon said he became serious about his hobby when he spent two weeks on the road with his brother Sean Lennon, as he toured Eastern Europe with his band.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
“I surprised him on the road," Lennon says, "I literally turned up at a gig."
After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world.
While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features.
As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad.