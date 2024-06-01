Julian Lennon exhibits his photography in Venice this summer, as he continues to distance himself from his father's legacy

"My dad wasn’t really a photographer, so it just allows me to breathe a little more," Lennon told Rolling Stone in 2010

A photo of Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco by Julian Lennon in his new exhibit ‘Whispers – A Julian Lennon Retrospective’ in Venice later this year
I have always felt that I have observed life in a different way from others. Music has always been one creative outlet for me, but now I’m happy to add another one too, that being photography.” Julian Lennon

Julian Lennon, the first son of Beatle John Lennon, is set to show his new photography exhibition entitled ‘Whispers - A Julian Lennon Retrospective’, at the Le Stanze della Fotografia, Venice, Italy, this summer. 

