Don McCullin returns to the horrors of Vietnam in "last ever" photobook featuring never-before-seen images

Throughout the latter half of the 20th century, British photojournalist Sir Don McCullin documented practically every major conflict around the world, first for the Observer and later the Sunday Times.

But of all these, perhaps the most devastating was the Vietnam War, where he witnessed untold death and destruction.

Now, as the famed war photographer approaches his 91st birthday, he’s created what he’s described as his “last ever book,” revisiting the conflict where several of his iconic images were shot and revealing many previously unseen photos taken during it.

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A young Don McCullin – who was 29 years old when he began chronicling the Vietnam War in 1965 (Image credit: Sir Don McCullin / courtesy of GOST Books)

In Vietnam, McCullin takes us on a frightful journey through his stints in the war-torn country over three distinct periods: 1965-1967, 1968 and 1972.

Featuring some 100 black-and-white images and over 20 color frames, of which almost half have never made it into the public eye until now, we see the “devastation, shame, violence, bloodshed and extreme trauma” of the conflict.

Images selected from around 30 rolls of film McCullin used up on each trip to the war paint a visceral picture of what it was like, including some of his better-known images of US marines to “piles of human and mechanical detritus”.

(Image credit: Sir Don McCullin / courtesy of GOST Books)

Having recently read McCullin's autobiography, Unreasonable Behaviour, I’m particularly interested in seeing more of the images he created during the Battle of Huế in 1968.

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It was here that McCullin snapped arguably his most iconic photo, of a despondent US Marine holding his rifle, and during which I can only imagine he took many other gripping shots overshadowed by this portrait.

Don McCullin's new book Vietnam will be published in October by Gost Books, priced £80 / $95 (AU$152), but preorders are open now.

Three special print editions are also available, all signed by McCullin, for £2,500 ($3,350 / AU$4,760). One is printed by McCullin himself in his darkroom, with two more printed by celebrated photographic printer Brian Dowling.

Finally, a Portfolio Edition (which looks to collate all three signed prints) is available for £6,250 ($8,390 / AU$11,900).

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