These are the winners from Digital Photographer's conceptual frame contest
The winners of Digital Photographer's photo contest with Photocrowd have been revealed, here some highlights
For our latest competition in association with Photocrowd, we challenged you to submit your best Conceptual Frames images. After working through all the entries, the winners have been selected. As a prize, the winners will receive a license for Affinity Photo 2 professional editing software. Congratulations to all of the winners - as usual, the standard of submitted images was extremely high and it was a difficult task to select the best ones.
1st PLACE
Old by mogyshots
This is a classic documentary-style shot that is both a literal and metaphorical interpretation of the brief. It makes great use of the frame-within-a-frame technique, isolating the girl while making use of the rule of thirds. The colors are natural too, allowing us to focus on the textures in the scene – nicely done!
2nd PLACE
Lockdown by Allan Copson
This scene demonstrates excellent use of compositing. The photographer has perfectly matched the color and lighting across all elements of the picture and you have to look closely to spot the editing work. The framing is slightly oppressive, pushing a vague but recognizable theme of feeling caged. It has an excellent Hopper-esque tone that is well-crafted.
3rd PLACE
The Sustainable Legacy by Yousif Albadi
The direction of this composition is particularly well structured, leading the
eye through the scene to the subject. Featuring multiple ‘frames’, it is multi-layered and conveys a sense of enlightenment, satisfying the conceptual directive of the brief. The decision to use black and white has paid off, preventing color from becoming a distraction.
RUNNERS UP
BNF Paris Richelieu library by Benjamin Goldenberg
Creating frames out of other objects is a tried and tested technique that has been put to good use in this shot. The framing is simple but the use of a relevant object – in this case, a book – to produce the frame-in-a-frame, pushes a continuous theme. The exposure and depth of field are also well controlled.
Sherlock 1 by Neil Adams
The lighting in this scene is superb and demonstrates a detailed knowledge of light ratios and location setups. We love the balance of lighting on the subject and background elements to frame the key areas, while the theatrical concept is well executed. An interesting take on the brief for this round.
Meditation by Lt-Col.Feu
This is a simple idea and a streamlined composition but it appeals to both elements of the brief perfectly. The use of silhouettes adds a lovely contrast while the timing of the exposure is well done. It’s a nice concept and a great use of framing for dramatic effect.
A dreamy traveller by Kumar Mangwani
A literal frame-within-a-frame, the arrangement of the subjects forms a clean composition, while the bright red color is highly striking. We love the expression of intrigue on the child’s face and the placement of his eyes – it’s a great use of classic framing devices.
How to enter
Enter at photocrowd.com/digitalphotographer for a chance to win a licence to Affinity Photo 2 editing software (worth £67.99 for Mac or Windows). Affinity Photo is a toolset for photography professionals.
Whether you’re editing and retouching or creating multi-layered compositions, Affinity Photo has the power you need, with non-destructive editing, RAW processing, and color management as standard. Winners will be notified by email and can choose between Mac, Windows or iPad versions. Winning images will be revealed in an issue of Digital Photographer.
