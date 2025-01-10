These are the winners from Digital Photographer's conceptual frame contest

For our latest competition in association with Photocrowd, we challenged you to submit your best Conceptual Frames images. After working through all the entries, the winners have been selected. As a prize, the winners will receive a license for Affinity Photo 2 professional editing software. Congratulations to all of the winners - as usual, the standard of submitted images was extremely high and it was a difficult task to select the best ones.

1st PLACE

(Image credit: mogyshots)

Old by mogyshots

This is a classic documentary-style shot that is both a literal and metaphorical interpretation of the brief. It makes great use of the frame-within-a-frame technique, isolating the girl while making use of the rule of thirds. The colors are natural too, allowing us to focus on the textures in the scene – nicely done!

2nd PLACE

(Image credit: Allan Copson)

Lockdown by Allan Copson

This scene demonstrates excellent use of compositing. The photographer has perfectly matched the color and lighting across all elements of the picture and you have to look closely to spot the editing work. The framing is slightly oppressive, pushing a vague but recognizable theme of feeling caged. It has an excellent Hopper-esque tone that is well-crafted.

3rd PLACE

(Image credit: Yousif Albadi)

The Sustainable Legacy by Yousif Albadi

The direction of this composition is particularly well structured, leading the

eye through the scene to the subject. Featuring multiple ‘frames’, it is multi-layered and conveys a sense of enlightenment, satisfying the conceptual directive of the brief. The decision to use black and white has paid off, preventing color from becoming a distraction.

RUNNERS UP

(Image credit: Benjamin Goldenberg)

BNF Paris Richelieu library by Benjamin Goldenberg

Creating frames out of other objects is a tried and tested technique that has been put to good use in this shot. The framing is simple but the use of a relevant object – in this case, a book – to produce the frame-in-a-frame, pushes a continuous theme. The exposure and depth of field are also well controlled.

(Image credit: Neil Adams)

Sherlock 1 by Neil Adams

The lighting in this scene is superb and demonstrates a detailed knowledge of light ratios and location setups. We love the balance of lighting on the subject and background elements to frame the key areas, while the theatrical concept is well executed. An interesting take on the brief for this round.

(Image credit: Lt-Col.Feu)

Meditation by Lt-Col.Feu

This is a simple idea and a streamlined composition but it appeals to both elements of the brief perfectly. The use of silhouettes adds a lovely contrast while the timing of the exposure is well done. It’s a nice concept and a great use of framing for dramatic effect.

(Image credit: Kumar Mangwani)

A dreamy traveller by Kumar Mangwani

A literal frame-within-a-frame, the arrangement of the subjects forms a clean composition, while the bright red color is highly striking. We love the expression of intrigue on the child’s face and the placement of his eyes – it’s a great use of classic framing devices.

How to enter

Enter at photocrowd.com/digitalphotographer for a chance to win a licence to Affinity Photo 2 editing software (worth £67.99 for Mac or Windows). Affinity Photo is a toolset for photography professionals.

Whether you’re editing and retouching or creating multi-layered compositions, Affinity Photo has the power you need, with non-destructive editing, RAW processing, and color management as standard. Winners will be notified by email and can choose between Mac, Windows or iPad versions. Winning images will be revealed in an issue of Digital Photographer.

(Image credit: Serif Affinity Photo)