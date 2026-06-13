A sea turtle with a human handprint. A koala hit by a car. The 2026 Environmental Photography Award recognized some of the most heartbreaking wildlife images of the year – and now those images are going on an international tour.

The Environmental Photography Awards presented by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation were packed with fantastic compositions that not only demonstrated an eye for creativity and storytelling but also environmental custodianship.

Inaugurating the ceremony was Prince Albert II of Monaco, whose foundation launched the annual awards in 2021 to recognize photographers raising awareness of environmental protection.

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The 36 winners, runners-up, and honorable mentions are now part of an international exhibition that will allow art aficionados, wildlife lovers, and conservationists alike to see the photographs in person, beginning with an open-air gallery on the Promenade du Larvotto in Monaco until July 30.

The exhibition will be traveling internationally; additional locations have not yet been announced. A book of the winning images is expected to follow.

(Image credit: Britta Jaschinski)

View more of the images from the Environmental Photography Awards and the stories behind the stunning images

German photographer Britta Jaschinski took the overall Environmental Photographer 2026 Award as well as the Changemakers category for her image Handprint on Sea Turtle.

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Snapped under ultraviolet light, it reveals a handprint left on a sea turtle's shell by an unsuccessful poacher. Jaschinski captured the shot while “on the hunt” for smugglers with wildlife forensic experts aiming to disrupt illegal wildlife trading.

“The photographs presented at Larvotto bear witness both to the fragile beauty of the living world and to the urgency of the challenges to which we must collectively respond,” said Romain Ciarlet, vice-chairman and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

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Fernando Faciole, whose image Born for the Ocean, Fated to the Flames captured the Humanity versus Nature category award, was the only other winning photographer in attendance.

Like Jaschinski’s shot, his depiction of shark fins confiscated from illegal shipments in Brazil being incinerated is a stark reminder of the human impact on marine ecosystems.

(Image credit: Fernando Faciole)

Three other photographers from the 2026 selection were also congratulated by Prince Albert II.

This included Luca Eberle, runner-up in the Forests category; Lucas Bustamante, runner-up in the Polar Regions category and honorable mention in the Forests category; and Estebane Rezkallah, honorable mention in the Polar Regions category.

Some 10,000 entries are made to the Environmental Photography Awards each year, with an international jury of professional photographers selecting the overall winner, five category winners, a Public Award, and a Students’ Choice Award.

The 2026 finalist images will be exhibited in an open-air gallery on the Promenade du Larvotto in Monaco until July 30.

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