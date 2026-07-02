Shot at 2 AM in broad daylight, this DSLR wildlife image wins its 5th photo award – "I spent several nights in the midnight sun with a small family of foxes here in Finnmark," says photographer
A fox hunting a little crab in Norway wins another major photography award – captured with a professional DSLR and popular 70-200mm telephoto lens
The eye-catching image of a red fox poised to catch a crab mid-air on a seaweed-covered shoreline in Norway was captured at 2 AM in broad daylight – now it has just earned its 5th prize, awarded by the Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers.
Photographer Cecilie Bergan Stuedal shot the multi-award-winning image titled Aerodynamic crab under the midnight sun in Finnmark – a phenomenon leaving the region with daylight for 24 hours a day.
Stuedal's gear of choice is a Nikon pro DSLR and 70-200mm lens. The Nikon D6 was launched in 2020 and is now discontinued, yet to this date it is a highly sought-after full-frame model among professional photographers.
Living Planet competition winner: Aerodynamic crab
Technical insights
Camera: Nikon D6
Lens: Nikkor 70-200mm
Exposure: 1/1000sec, f/2.8, ISO 3200
The story behind the still
"Last year, I spent several nights in the midnight sun with a small family of foxes here in Finnmark.
"They contributed to many incredible and fond moments over the summer of 2025, and I feel privileged to have observed the cubs grow into confident hunters.
"The fox in this photo is the bravest of the two cubs in the family.
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"On that particular July night, around 2 am, it approached me, and I noticed that it was chewing on a crab.
"It finished its snack, and I took some photos of the fox as it strolled about and posed a bit.
"After a while, it went into the bladderwrack/seaweed and started to hunt crabs again. Suddenly, the cub threw a crab into the air.
"The crab landed back in the bladderwrack, but the cub relocated it and started to munch happily on its prey.
"It was that split-second moment I managed to capture in a photo.''
Why the image stood out to the judges
"With its creativity, technical excellence, and powerful storytelling.
"Her winning photograph is a fitting reminder of the incredible moments that nature offers to those with the patience and passion to capture them,” explains Colin Jones, the Society's Director.
To see all winners, visit the Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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