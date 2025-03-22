Photography icon Sally Mann honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 CPW Vision Awards

CPW, formerly known as The Center for Photography at Woodstock, has announced the recipients of its 2025 CPW Vision Awards – an annual celebration recognizing those who have made a significant impact on the field of photography.

Leading this year’s awards is legendary photographer Sally Mann, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Mann’s career spans over four decades, defined by her hauntingly beautiful black-and-white images exploring family, memory, and the American South.

Mann's series Immediate Family (1984-91) remains one of the most provocative and discussed works of the late 20th century, capturing intimate moments of youth with a raw, poetic sensibility. Beyond portraiture, her landscapes – particularly in Deep South (2005) – are steeped in history, evoking themes of decay and resilience.

Mann’s influence on contemporary photography is profound, and this award recognizes her ingrained mark on the medium.

Holding Virginia, 1989 Gelatin silver print10 x 8 inches. (Image credit: © Sally Mann. Courtesy Gagosian.)

Another standout in this year’s awards is the Photobook of the Year honor, given to I’m So Happy You Are Here: Japanese Women Photographers from the 1950s to Now, published by Aperture.

This groundbreaking book, edited by Pauline Vermare and Lesley A Martin, redefines the narrative of Japanese photography by centering the contributions of women, many of whom have long been overshadowed by their male peers.

Featuring work from photographers like Miyako Ishiuchi, Toyoko Tokiwa, and Rinko Kawauchi, the book provides a vital re-examination of postwar Japanese photography.

With richly illustrated essays and rare translations of critical writings, I’m So Happy You Are Here is an essential addition to any photography library, offering a long-overdue expansion of the historical canon.

(Image credit: Nagashima Yurie. Courtesy of the artist, Maho Kubota Gallery, Tokyo, and Aperture)

Other 2025 CPW Vision Award recipients include Tyler Mitchell, who receives the Photographer of the Year award for his vibrant, era-defining work in fashion and portraiture, and Qiana Mestrich, honored with the Saltzman Prize for Emerging Photographer for her thought-provoking collages that examine race, identity, and the workplace.

Beyond celebrating photography’s finest, the event also supports CPW’s ongoing commitment to fostering emerging voices through its artist residency, Woodstock AIR. Now in its 26th year, the program provides crucial support for artists working in photography, ensuring that the conversation around diversity and representation continues to evolve.

This year’s honorees will be celebrated at a gala event on May 10 2025, at CPW’s newly renovated headquarters in Kingston, New York. For more information, visit the CPW website.

Connective Tissue, 2021 (Image credit: ©Tyler Mitchell. Courtesy of the Artist and Gagosian Gallery.)

