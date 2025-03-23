Art meets activism: 2025 V&A Parasol prize winners explore identity, community and resistance

The Victoria and Albert Museum in the United Kingdom has announced the winners of the 2025 V&A Parasol Foundation Prize for Women in Photography. Now in its third year, the open-call prize continues to champion female photographic talent worldwide.

This year’s four recipients will each receive a £2,000 (approximately $2,600 / AU$4,100) bursary and have their work exhibited at the Copeland Gallery in London as part of the Peckham 24 festival – a dynamic celebration of contemporary photography. The exhibition will be on display from May 16 to May 25 2025.

Arifa Bano by Spandita Malik, 2023. Photographic transfer print on khadi, zardozi and gota-patti embroidery, beadwork, mirror work (Image credit: V&A / Spandita Malik)

Submissions for the 2025 Prize reflected a diverse and compelling interpretation of the theme ‘Unity.’ Artists from Latin America, Europe, the MENA region, and South Asia explored how individuals, communities and nature come together to heal, reconcile and foster connection.

Through innovative approaches and visually striking compositions, the winning photographers have pushed the boundaries of contemporary photographic practice.

The winners were selected by an esteemed external jury, co-chaired by Fiona Rogers, the Parasol Foundation curator of women in photography at the V&A, and Vivienne Gamble, co-founder of Peckham 24.

The panel also included Dr Charmaine Toh, senior curator of international art (photography) at Tate; Thyago Nogueira, head of contemporary photography at Instituto Moreira Salles in Brazil; and acclaimed British artist Gillian Wearing.

"We are delighted to announce such a diverse and talented group of global artists as the winners of the third edition of the V&A Parasol Foundation Prize for Women in Photography," said the committee, reflecting on the winners.

"Each artist represents a bold interpretation of contemporary photographic practice and conceptual responses to the prize theme, with a strong focus on community building. Their striking artistic interventions demonstrate photography’s ability to expand beyond the two-dimensional and convey empathy and sensitivity."

Jess Shimmering by Morgan Levy, 2022 (Image credit: V&A / Morgan Levy)

The Prize is part of the V&A’s Parasol Foundation Women in Photography Project, which seeks to amplify the voices of female photographers, promote diversity, and encourage equality in the arts.

It is made possible by the generous support of Ms Ruth Monicka Parasol and The Parasol Foundation Trust, an organization dedicated to empowering women in fields spanning science, health, heritage and the arts.

Among this year’s winners is American photographer Morgan Levy, whose series Spark of a Nail portrays women and non-binary individuals working in construction trades, reimagining the narratives of traditionally male-dominated labor.

Indian artist Spandita Malik’s Jāḷī – Meshes of Resistance integrates photographic transfer prints and embroidery, enabling rural women in India to shape their own representation through textile-based storytelling.

Johannesburg-based Tshepiso Moropa presents Ditoro, an intricate collage series that reconstructs fragments of African history into dreamlike visual narratives. Meanwhile, Lebanese photographer Tanya Traboulsi’s Beirut, Recurring Dream fuses personal and archival imagery to explore the evolving identity of a post-war city.

Untitled, from the ongoing series Beirut, Recurring Dream by Tanya Traboulsi, 2021 – ongoing (Image credit: V&A / Tanya Traboulsi)

The exhibition offers a powerful testament to the strength of photography as a medium for storytelling, cultural reflection, and artistic experimentation.



With a strong emphasis on unity and resilience, the 2025 V&A Parasol Foundation Prize for Women in Photography provides a vital platform for underrepresented voices, celebrating photography’s ability to bridge past and present, personal and collective memory.

For more information, visit the official website.

