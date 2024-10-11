How to shoot the Northern Lights TONIGHT using just your iPhone

By
Contributions from
published

The aurora borealis is set to dazzle our skies again tonight – here's how to capture the spectacle on your smartphone

The Northern Lights appear in the sky through a layer of smoke caused by multiple wildfires in the early hours of September 4, 2022 in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.
With a bit of know-how you can capture amazing images of the Northern Lights – using your smartphone! (Image credit: Getty Images)

With clear skies and increased solar activity, the aurora borealis could be set to light up the skies across the United Kingdom, Northern Europe and much of North America this evening (and these pointers are just as valid for capturing the aurora australis down under).

You can capture this heavenly light show with nothing more than an iPhone – and these tips from Antony Willets, resident photography expert at photo printing service Max Spielmann. All you need to maximize your chances of capturing the Northern (or Southern) Lights are four key iPhone settings…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Antony Willets
Photography expert
With contributions from

Related articles