Get your cameras ready! The northern lights could reach several US states tonight

A mid-level flare that erupted from the sun on January 22 could bring the northern lights to several US states over the weekend. NASA’s three-day forecast is predicting geomagnetic activity as high as KP 5.33 January 24 and 25, which could mean several US states as well as Canada could be in for a show tonight.

According to the NOAA forecast, NASA predicts the geomagnetic storm to hit a peak 5.33 KP index between 3:00 and 6:00 UT on January 25, which translates to 10 PM to midnight EST on Friday, January 24. Those numbers drop to a KP4 at 4 AM EST, a number still higher than average. That means northern US states like Washington, Montana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine and even South Dakota could potentially see some lights tonight.

High KP numbers don’t guarantee a light show, but rather an increased probability of spotting the Aurora in the sky. In order to spot the lights, the geomagnetic activity has to occur after sunset rather than during daylight hours. To spot the lights, you’ll also need clear skies, as clouds will block the view. Getting away from city lights will also increase the odds of spotting the spectacle. The waning crescent phase of the moon should help tonight as well, as the light from the full moon can sometimes (but not always) interfere.

Cameras tend to spot the lights first before the human eye can register any light – so if you don’t see the lights with your eyes, you can still try pointing the camera north to see if there’s a minor light show going on that your eyes can’t see.

The solar cycle reached a peak in 2024, which meant a higher-than-average number of potential northern lights sightings. I’ve spent much of the last two years chasing a view of the lights, and while I’ve returned home with only photos of the stars on occasion, I’ve been lucky enough to catch a few shows good enough to see with my eyes.

Photographing the Northern Lights can be challenging, as, of course, the show happens in the dark. But if the show is strong enough, you may even be able to photograph the northern lights with your smartphone.

If you own a mirrorless or DSLR and a tripod, you’ll get the best shots, but first learn how to photograph the northern lights with our guide.

Browse our northern lights photography tips before you head out, or prep for the next show with the best lenses for astrophotography.