Black Friday is already delivering some fantastic bargains across the UK, and it's not just cameras and lenses getting the discount treatment. Right now, Park Cameras has knocked a very welcome £30 off the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x30 binoculars, bringing them down to just £99 from their usual £129 asking price. That's a saving of more than 23%, and perhaps more importantly, it means you can now get your hands on a pair of Nikon binoculars for less than £100.

If you're someone who enjoys wildlife watching, exploring the countryside, or simply getting a closer look at the world around you, I think this is a particularly tempting Black Friday deal.

Save £30 Nikon Prostaff P3 8x30: was £129 now £99 at Park Cameras The Nikon Prostaff P3 8x30 binoculars combine powerful 8x magnification, bright multilayer-coated optics, and a lightweight, waterproof design, making them a fantastic choice for birdwatching, wildlife spotting, countryside walks, and outdoor adventures without the bulk of larger binoculars.

I've always believed that a good pair of binoculars is one of those things every photographer should have in their bag, particularly if you enjoy photographing wildlife or spending time outdoors. And while it's easy to get caught up in expensive optics costing hundreds, or even thousands, of pounds, there's an awful lot to be said for something affordable, lightweight, and genuinely enjoyable to use. The Nikon Prostaff P3 8x30 fits that description rather nicely, offering 8x magnification and 30mm objective lenses in a compact design that's ideal for everything from birdwatching and countryside walks to sporting events and family adventures.

But don't let the relatively modest price fool you, because Nikon has packed some impressive technology into these little binoculars. You get multilayer-coated lenses and high-reflectivity silver-alloy prism coatings to help deliver bright, clear images, alongside a generous field of view that makes following moving wildlife considerably easier. There's also waterproof and fogproof construction, rubber armouring for extra protection, and comfortable eyecups that can be adjusted for glasses wearers. Better still, weighing around 475g, they're light enough to carry around all day without feeling like you've brought half your camera equipment along for the journey.

At just £99, I think the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x30 binoculars represent fantastic value for money, especially with £30 knocked off their usual price at Park Cameras. Yes, there are more expensive binoculars offering greater magnification, larger objective lenses, and more sophisticated optics, but for everyday wildlife watching, travel, and outdoor adventures, these offer an awful lot for less than £100. And with Christmas fast approaching, they'd also make a rather lovely gift for anyone who enjoys spending time in the great outdoors. If you've been thinking about picking up a decent pair of binoculars without breaking the bank, this is certainly one Black Friday bargain I'd be considering.