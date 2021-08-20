Zenfolio to give away $1,000,000+ of Portfolio Plans to students

Zenfolio is one of the leading online photography portfolio sites, offering tiered Portfolio, PortfolioPlus and ProSuite plans for photographers at all levels to showcase their work.

The Zenfolio Portfolio Plan normally costs $5 per month, but Zenfolio is offering it free for the first three years to the first 4,000 students who sign up by the deadline of September 15 2021. It’s to mark World Photography Day and to help promote the future of photography.

(Image credit: Zenfolio)

Zenfolio ProSuite Plan

Also new, the Zenfolio ProSuite Plan will cost $25 per month and includes 1TB online storage. It offers the same Shareable Client Galleries, Photo Sharing and Client Proofing, Advanced Search, Lightroom plug-in and People Filter of the other plans, as well as a Custom Multi-Page Website, Custom Domain and Instagram feed.

The key differences with the ProSuite Plan are the larger 1TB storage, Advanced Selling feature, Expanded Lab Access, Automated Client Campaigns and an online BookMe service (an add-on for the other plans).

About Zenfolio

Zenfolio is an online portfolio builder which photographers can use to promote their work but also to sell prints and other photo products to clients. It’s a subscription service that can be paid for monthly or annually – the annual subscription works out slightly cheaper.

