'Would You Still Love Me If I Was A Sticky Frog?', 'The Pangolin In My Bedroom,' and other winners of The Edge of Nature film contest

By
published

Meet the grantees of The Edge of Nature: Short Film Fund - pioneers of modern wildlife filmmaking

A poster for Wildscreen Festival Edge of Nature: Short Film Fund
(Image credit: Wildscreen Festival)

A couple of weeks ago, I was lucky enough to spend the week at Wildscreen, a world-leading festival celebrating natural world filmmaking and storytelling in Bristol, England.

While there I spent an evening watching the premiers of the four winning films from the 2023 ‘The EDGE of Nature: Short Film Fund’, which supports and nurtures emerging natural world storytellers to create fresh, out-of-the-box stories that engage GenZ audiences and spotlight EDGE (Evolutionarily Distinct and Globally Endangered) species.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

