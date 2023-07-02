Wonderful work of National Healthcare Service's celebrated in 75th birthday photo contest

The winners of a photography competition that honors 75 years of the NHS have just been revealed at the Fujifilm House of Photography. Organized by the NHS in partnership with Fujifilm, the competition received hundreds of submissions from NHS staff and volunteers who documented their unique stories and experiences through photography.

From 75 shortlisted photographs five winners have been selected from each of the five categories which include our people, our innovations, our environment, our care and our partners. All winning images will be displayed at the NHS 75th anniversary service at Westminster Abbey on July 5th where images such as Mother Obe which honors the tireless efforts of along standing nurse known by the same name and an ambulance navigating the infamous ‘Beast of the East’ storm will be on show.

• These are the best Fujifilm cameras from the X-Series range to the GFX medium format systems

Our Innovations category winner: Wasim Baqir, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (Image credit: Wasim Baqir, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust)

The competition attracted a diverse selection of captivating images that document day-to-day life in the NHS. From the caregivers in action to teams out on the road responding to emergency calls and yellow clinical waste buckets filled with empty vials of the Covid-19 vaccine, the images are an accurate representation of the challenges and successes faced by the NHS.

Winners were decided by six-strong judging made up of Dr Ellie, resident GP on the This Morning television show, award-winning journalist Victoria Macdonald, renowned photographer Lewis Khan, NHS England's Chief Nursing Officer Dame Ruth May, Dr Habib Naqvi MBE, and Fujifilm's Theo Georghiades. Images were judged on how well they highlighted the exceptional care and resourcefulness demonstrated by the health care service and its staff.

Our Environment category winner: Joe Cartwright, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (Image credit: Joe Cartwright, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust)

Emmanuel Espiritu, a nurse from Chelsea and Westminster Hospital captured the portrait titled 'Dedication,' showcasing a nurse affectionately known as Mother Obe, who has devoted 47 years to patient care and mentoring new nurses. Senior pharmacist Wasim Baqir won the 'Our Innovations' category with his photograph The Solution, taken during a shift at an NHS Covid-19 vaccination clinic, depicting hundreds of used vaccine vials in an orange sharps bin, symbolizing the monumental effort behind the vaccination program which essentially saved thousands of lives.

Our People category winner: Emmanuel Espiritu, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (Image credit: Emmanuel Espiritu, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

Our Partners category winners: Jenny Brodie and Mary McConnell, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Free Charity (Image credit: Jenny Brodie and Mary McConnell, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Free Charity)

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive commended the participants commenting, "This competition has provided the perfect opportunity for our incredible staff and volunteers to give a snapshot of life in the NHS, 75 years on from its inception – and we were amazed by the hundreds of brilliant, thought-provoking, and inspiring entries from NHS colleagues across the country."

All 75 shortlisted images will be showcased in a public exhibition titled 'Our NHS at 75' at the Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden, London from the 5th July. To view the full gallery of shortlisted and winning images head to the Fujifilm website.

Also check out the best Fujifilm lenses and browse a range of primes, telephoto zooms and wide angles fit for all your photographic needs