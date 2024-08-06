What exactly is a photo finish? Noah Lyles wins 100m Olympic gold by a chest hair

By
published

Noah Lyles snatched the gold medal at the 100 meter Olympic sprint in the most incredible photo finish

Noah Lyles winning gold in the 100m dash finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Noah Lyles winning gold in a photo finish at the 100m dash finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image credit: Zhao Wenyu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

“Was this the greatest race in history?,” asks BBC Sport in its coverage of the men’s Olympic 100m final, which took place August 4, 2024.

Noah Lyles, from the US, took the gold in an incredible and controversial photo finish, in a race that was over in 9.784 seconds. 

