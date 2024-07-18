Want to be one of the first to try Canon's new cameras? Here's how

Get hands-on with the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II at Wex's Roadshow events this summer

Canon has just announced its latest professional cameras and I, like many others, can't wait to get my hands on them. The only issue is the Canon EOS R5 Mark II isn't released until the end of August and the Canon EOS R1 has an even longer wait, with it not going on sale until the start of November.

If you can't wait that long, there is a solution to get a taste of the cameras sooner! Specialist camera retailer Wex will have both the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II available to try at its Roadshow 2024 events, happening throughout the UK this summer, and you are invited to pop along and be among the first people to try out these new models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
StoreDate
Wex Bristol18-Jul
Wex Birmingham19-Jul
Wex Newcastle25-Jul
Wex Leeds26-Jul
Wex Nottingham02-Aug
Wex Norwich09-Aug
Wex Whitechapel10-Aug (There will be no Roadshow on this date, but the EOS R1 and R5 Mark II will be in-store)
Wex Edinburgh15-Aug
Wex Glasgow16-Aug
Fixation London22-Aug
Wex Putney23-Aug

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

