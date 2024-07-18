Want to be one of the first to try Canon's new cameras? Here's how

Canon has just announced its latest professional cameras and I, like many others, can't wait to get my hands on them. The only issue is the Canon EOS R5 Mark II isn't released until the end of August and the Canon EOS R1 has an even longer wait, with it not going on sale until the start of November.

If you can't wait that long, there is a solution to get a taste of the cameras sooner! Specialist camera retailer Wex will have both the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II available to try at its Roadshow 2024 events, happening throughout the UK this summer, and you are invited to pop along and be among the first people to try out these new models.

The Canon EOS R1 is the company's brand new flagship camera for sports and wildlife photographers, with a blazingly-fast 24MP stacked sensor, Canon's revolutionary Eye Control AF, and some brand-new AI trickery inside that can recognize and focus on faces, recognize different sports, scrub images of unwanted noise, and upscale image resolution in-camera without the need for pixel shift or external software.

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is an update to the hugely popular EOS R5 released in 2020. This is Canon's resolution specialist, with a 45MP sensor capable of 180MP in-camera upscaling, Eye Control AF, and 8K video that can now record for even longer and at higher frame rates with its passive cooling system.

A full list of locations and dates for the Wex Roadshow can be found below. If you are in Bristol you'll need to act fast, as the Roadshow (and cameras) will be making an appearance today!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Store Date Wex Bristol 18-Jul Wex Birmingham 19-Jul Wex Newcastle 25-Jul Wex Leeds 26-Jul Wex Nottingham 02-Aug Wex Norwich 09-Aug Wex Whitechapel 10-Aug (There will be no Roadshow on this date, but the EOS R1 and R5 Mark II will be in-store) Wex Edinburgh 15-Aug Wex Glasgow 16-Aug Fixation London 22-Aug Wex Putney 23-Aug

Of course, it is not just Canon gear at the Roadshow – there will also be a huge range of gear from other brands available to try as well. You can find more information on the Wex 2024 Roadshow pages.

If you're already convinced one of these cameras is for you, make sure you get your preorder in early as stock is expected to be very limited. You can find some of the best preorder deals below.

