VR specialist Matterport releases new Pro3 3D camera for high-end ‘digital twins’

With Matterport’s 3D VR stitching platform it’s possible to create VR walkthroughs of buildings and other spaces for online exploration.

It can use a variety of cameras, from 360 cameras right down to mobile phones (see our review of the Matterport Axis), but the best results come from using its professional cameras including the new Matterport Pro3.

Matterport's new Pro3 camera has a very avant-garde look, as this front and right-side view shows. (Image credit: Matterport)

Matterport’s new camera can create “high fidelity” digital twins both indoors and outdoors, in bright sunlight, and can scan large spaces up to four times faster than before, producing accurate depth information comparable to expensive laser scanners.

Matterport’s system is aimed at real estate agents and vendors who want to impress clients with VR tours of both indoor and outdoor spaces, but it could also be used for exploring public buildings, monuments and museums.

Essentially, you capture a 360 spherical panorama from multiple viewpoints, and the Matterport platform will then combine these into a VR walkthrough. You can see for yourself with Matterport’s digital twin of the JLL Chicago building (opens in new tab) online.

The Pro3 packs away for portability. (Image credit: Matterport)

The Pro3 camera replaces the previous Pro2 model, and can pair with iOS or Android devices running the Matterport Capture app. The new camera features improved portability and an interchangeable battery, and it’s Matterport’s first-ever 3D LiDAR camera, and offers a range of up to 100m.

The Matterport Pro 3 will go on sale for $5,995/£4,995 (about AU$8,720) while supplies last, but there is also a Pro3 Acceleration Kit at $7,995/£6,595 (about AU$11,630). It’s designed for Matterport’s Pro and higher subscription plans. You can find out more at the Matterport website (opens in new tab).