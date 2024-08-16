Viviane Sassen to showcase large retrospective exhibition at Foam

By
published

Viviane Sassen returns to her hometown to showcase her largest retrospective that delves into the work and meaning behind her illustrious career

Viviane Sassen PHOSPHOR: Art & Fashion
(Image credit: Viviane Sassen and Stevenson (Johannesburg / Cape Town / Amsterdam))

Dutch fashion photographer and artist Viviane Sassen's extensive body of work will be celebrated with her first large-scale retrospective exhibition in her hometown of Amsterdam at Foam Photography Museum.

Viviane Sassen: PHOSPHOR: Art & Fashion will feature work from throughout Sessen's phenomenal 30-year career, and is comprised of over 200 works spanning photography, collage, painting, and video.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles