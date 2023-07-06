Travels with my Nikon! N-Photo 152 on sale today

By N-Photo
published

The August 2023 issue hits the newsstands on 6 July – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…

N-Photo 152
(Image credit: Future)

Summer has arrived, and it's the time of year that many of us look forward to heading off on vacation, along with our trusty Nikons. But in this issue’s lead feature, rather than returning from your overseas trip with a selection of hastily captured so-so holiday snaps, Edyta Rice explains how to shoot carefully considered ‘wanderlust’ travel images.

Our apprentice stays closer to home as he’s instructed in the art of capturing summer scenes by landscape pro Stu Meech in the delightful countryside of the Cotswolds.

We rate eight pieces of fast mirrorless glass that are ideal for portraiture – and that don’t cost an absolute fortune – in this issue’s Big Test, plus bring you our verdict on Nikon’s Z DX 12-28mm, its first ultra-wide zoom for Z-series crop-sensor cameras. We also take a first look at two exciting new Nikon lenses: the low-cost Z 70-180mm f/2.8 fast telephoto zoom and Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR super-tele.

Plus we have projects on capturing the atmosphere of a raucous dance floor, achieving front-to-back sharpness in macro images with focus-stacking, shooting stunning sunbursts with a narrow aperture, and reproducing beautifully lit interiors by combining a sequence of shots, along with our usual photo-editing tutorials.

(Image credit: Future)

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects, and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable subs deal!

Check out our latest subscription offer!

Where to find N-Photo magazine

So rush down to your newsagent today. Or ever better, why not subscribe with this fantastic deal  to a print edition, and have the magazine delivered to your door every month?

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Pocket Mags (for Android devices)

• Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)

(Image credit: Future)

If you wanted a printed version of any of our most recent issues we have a selection of back issues to choose from in our online store.

Back issues of N-Photo are available online

Back issues of N-Photo are available online (Image credit: Future)

Subscription deals: Our guide to the best photo magazines

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

N-Photo
N-Photo

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly publication that's entirely dedicated to Nikon users. As a 100% independent magazine, you can be assured of unbiased opinion from a trustworthy team of devoted photography experts including editor Adam Waring and Technique Editor Mike Harris


Aimed at all users, from camera newcomers to working pros, every issue is packed with practical, Nikon-specific advice for taking better photos, in-depth reviews of Nikon-compatible gear, and inspiring projects and exciting video lessons for mastering camera, lens and Photoshop techniques.


Written by Nikon users for Nikon users, N-Photo is your one-stop shop for everything to do with cameras, lenses, tripods, bags, tips, tricks and techniques to get the most out of your photography.


Related articles