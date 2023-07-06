Travels with my Nikon! N-Photo 152 on sale today

Summer has arrived, and it's the time of year that many of us look forward to heading off on vacation, along with our trusty Nikons. But in this issue’s lead feature, rather than returning from your overseas trip with a selection of hastily captured so-so holiday snaps, Edyta Rice explains how to shoot carefully considered ‘wanderlust’ travel images.

Our apprentice stays closer to home as he’s instructed in the art of capturing summer scenes by landscape pro Stu Meech in the delightful countryside of the Cotswolds.

We rate eight pieces of fast mirrorless glass that are ideal for portraiture – and that don’t cost an absolute fortune – in this issue’s Big Test, plus bring you our verdict on Nikon’s Z DX 12-28mm, its first ultra-wide zoom for Z-series crop-sensor cameras. We also take a first look at two exciting new Nikon lenses: the low-cost Z 70-180mm f/2.8 fast telephoto zoom and Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR super-tele.

Plus we have projects on capturing the atmosphere of a raucous dance floor, achieving front-to-back sharpness in macro images with focus-stacking, shooting stunning sunbursts with a narrow aperture, and reproducing beautifully lit interiors by combining a sequence of shots, along with our usual photo-editing tutorials.

