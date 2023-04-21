Timothée Chalamet breaks camera on set in NYC

Steady on Timmy! Timothée Chalamet, the 27-year-old Hollywood heartthrob, made has made the headlines after he was caught colliding with a camera on set while shooting a Chanel Bleu fragrance commercial in New York City.

The incident, which was captured on video by TikTok user @mickmicknyc (opens in new tab), quickly went viral, with fans even speculating about the cause of the collision. To me, it looks like the jib was meant to be propelled backward into a wide shot, but it seems it instead bolted forward into Chalamet - ouch!

In the video, Chalamet can be seen walking out of a building with actress Stephanie Kurtzuba, before the accident occurs. As the two stars make their way toward the camera, Chalamet collides with the camera, causing a piece to break off, resembling half of a matte box.

You can see the full video below that already has over 2.5 million likes, river 10 thousand comments, and has been shared nearly 20 thousand times - so it's safe to say it's gone viral.

@mickmicknyc (opens in new tab) Timothée Chalamet just had an accident on his commercial filming set in NYC 😱 ♬ original sound - New York Mickey (opens in new tab)

Despite the unexpected collision, Timothée Chalamet appeared to remain calm and collected, smiling as he picked up the broken piece of the camera. In the video, Kurtzuba can be heard apologizing and rubbing Chalamet's back, leading some viewers to speculate that she may have pushed him - allegedly.

The incident quickly sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans debating the cause of the collision and expressing their concern for Chalamet's well-being. Some viewers suggested that the camera had "ejected towards him," while others speculated that Kurtzuba may have accidentally bumped into him.

Despite the drama, Chalamet seemed unfazed by the incident, calmly reassuring Kurtzuba that "It's all good." The star's nonchalant response apparently has only added to his mystique and charm, with fans praising him for his composure in the face of unexpected adversity. Chalamet's filmography credits include critically-acclaimed films such Dune, Little Women, The King and The French Dispatch.

