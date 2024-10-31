Time travel back to San Francisco's famous 1970s Halloween parties in photographs that still send shivers down the spine!

Ken Werner's classic Halloween photography book has been republished and illuminates the famous San Francisco parties of the era

Some people stood behind a person dressed as &quot;The Invisible Man&quot; (with a mask and glasses) - black and white
(Image credit: From Halloween by Ken Werner published Anthology Editions)

Originally published in limited quantities in 1981, Ken Werner's Halloween: A Fantasy in Three Acts, has been released just in time for the spooky season!

The classic photography book features images from San Francisco’s adult Halloween celebrations between 1976 and 1980, showcasing both the elaborate costumes and the vibrant lifestyle of the era. The body of work provides a narrative of American pop culture through the lenses of 'queerness, black humor, and the macabre', acting as a vehicle for the American consciousness of the time.

