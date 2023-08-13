This new AI-powered camera promises instant art at the press of the shutter

Generative AI is the new frontier in photography, with new AI generators and tools popping up on a near-daily basis. And while generative (so it might not be able to recreate completely photorealistic images just yet, or know how many fingers a person should have) it is a super fun tool for enhancing photos with some AI-generated assets.

In the spirit of this idea, of turning photos into art, SnapChat developer Kyle Goodrich has developed the DreamGenerator – an incredibly cool-looking camera that can transform your photo into one of 30 themed images, using generative AI directly within the camera itself, with no extra hardware required.

The camera offers unique looks that can be selected on-screen. It can then take an image and apply that unique look to the photo in real-time, for some interesting results. The looks teased include Dinosaur, Wild West, Zombie, Pirate, Retro, Demon and Fairytale, and the example pictures Kyle shows from the camera seem very impressive.

Introducing DreamGenerator! 📸✨A camera that transforms your photos into something new using the power of generative AI.Choose from 30 prompts, capture, and watch as your image morphs into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece right before your eyes! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/NJMxQ09RnaJuly 18, 2023 See more

The camera might look minimal, but inside is a Raspberry Pi computer that is running an instance of Stable Diffusion and ControlNet – which transforms the image before your very eyes on the camera screen.

I am certainly not a computing genius, but this appears to be an impressive feat as AI generation usually requires either a powerful GPU or data to be offloaded to the cloud. We have only been treated to a few brief and well-curated videos via X (formerly Twitter), so we would be keen to see more of the camera in action.

If this camera ever actually makes it beyond a one-off prototype remains to be seen, although I personally would love to get my hands on one, it is a very niche product, and the results can be achieved using a phone camera and app, although with far less style.

The perfect camera doesn’t exist... DSLRs produce great results but are bulky and expensive. Point & shoot cameras are convenient, but limited in quality and features. What if we could use AI to get the best of both worlds?Here’s a render of a concept i've been playing with. pic.twitter.com/xlMXwVfwmaJune 12, 2023 See more

If you want to experiment with generative AI for yourself right now, then you can try Adobe Photoshop (Beta) with a subscription, or you can use Adobe Express (Beta) online for free.

