This photo storage drive looks like a Mondrian painting!

Piet Mondrian, was a Dutch painter and art theoretician who, according to Wikipedia (opens in new tab), is thought of as one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. Even if you don't know the name, you'll likely recognize his iconic, abstract paintings made up of lines and colorful squares.

It's no secret that photography accessories can sometimes look a bit bland and black, so if you've ever thought that the best Portable SSDs (opens in new tab) could do with a more exciting design, the new ORICO Montage series certainly livens things up.

Inspired by Composition with Red, Blue and Yellow by Dutch painter, Piet Mondrian, the new ORICO Montage series of portable hard drives has three capacity options; of 256GB, 512GB and 2TB.

ORICO (opens in new tab) are a brand that specialize in high speed data transmission and the ORICO 256GB Portable SSD Montage 40Gbps series (opens in new tab) is an external solid state drive that's got a quoted speed of up to 3,126MB/s.

The drive uses a 2-in-1 data cable for USB type A and type C connections, and it's compatible with Mac OS, Windows, Android, and Linux.

There are a lot of high-speed SSDs on the market, but the design of this drive is what's more interesting to us! With a bold and bright aesthetic and impressive specs, the Montage 40Gbps series could be a helpful tool to your photography kit if you're looking for an eye-catching alternative to product already on the market.

The ORICO Montage series is available now in the US and the UK, starting at $41.99/£58.49 for the 5Gbps 256GB version.