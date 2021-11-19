These Panasonic Black Friday Lumix G lens deals are brilliant, and start at just $148

It's lenses like these that make the Micro Four Thirds format make sense! We're in an era where full frame is the fashion and big lenses have become the norm – but it's the Micro Four Thirds format that reminds us that small can be beautiful. And we're not just talking small lenses, but small prices too.

We've singled out three Panasonic lenses that have really made us sit up and take notice. All three are really good little lenses in their own right, and all three have a huge $100 discount that make them even more attractive.

So if you bought a Lumix G camera for its size and affordability, you've been proved right! Here are three lenses – two primes and a telephoto zoom – that can expand your camera system without stretching your camera bag or shrinking your wallet!

Panasonic LUMIX G 14mm f/2.5, now only $198

That's a $100 instant saving! This Lumix 14mm f/2.5 pancake prime lens is super-slim and the perfect walkaround lens for smaller Panasonic MFT cameras – and its 28mm effective focal length makes it a handy wide-angle for travel, city streets and interiors.

Panasonic Lumix G 45-150mm, was $248, now $148

Save $100! You'll never get a better chance to kit out your Lumix G MFT camera (or Olympus) with a compact telephoto lens at a bargain price. Equivalent to a 90-300mm lens in full frame terms, this is one small lens with an even smaller Black Friday price tag!

Panasonic 25mm f/1.7 MFT lens, was $248, now $148

Instant $100 saving! That's a remarkable saving on this 50mm equivalent Micro Four Thirds lens. It's designed for Panasonic's Lumix G cameras but will also fit Olympus models. It's a terrific price for a fast 'nifty fifty'.

As you can tell, we're pretty excited about these Panasonic Black Friday Lumix G lens deals. Don't forget to check out our main Black Friday camera deals page, and if you want to know more, check out our buying guide to the best Micro Four Thirds lenses and the best Panasonic cameras.