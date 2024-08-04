The top technique for great portrait photography isn’t what you think

By
published

Lighting, lenses, and location are worth nothing in portrait photography if you don't have the secret ingredient

Sean McCormack opinion column
(Image credit: Sean McCormack)

There’s a lot to getting a great portrait. First you need them to have suitable clothes. Heavily patterned clothes can look amazing in photos, but those photos are about the clothes. For portraits, ‘the clothes maketh the man’ or the woman. Think of the difference the clothes make when Taron Egerton dons the suit in The Kingsman. But styling is only a small part of it. 

The location can make a huge difference. Do you want to be in the woods? By a beach? Maybe you’re imagining a posh hotel room or a huge conservatory. These all play into the story of your sitter. Giving them life and context. But again, this is only a part of the portrait.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sean McCormack
Sean McCormack

Sean McCormack is a commercial, and editorial photographer, book author, and regular contributor to Digital Camera magazine based in Galway, Ireland. He has extensive experience with Lightroom, dating back to its original beta version, and has tried out just about every plugin and preset available. His latest book is Essential Development 3: 25 Tips for Lightroom Classic’s Develop Module

Related articles