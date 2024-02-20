The Pixii rangefinder is now a 'proper' camera as it goes on sale at B&H

If you love rangefinders but don't want to splash your hard-earned cash on one of the best Leica cameras then the Pixii camera might have caught your attention in the past, but you could have been 'put off' by its start-up nature or the fact you could only buy it direct from Pixii itself - well, now you can buy from a trusted retailer as B&H is now selling the latest Pixii A2572+ camera for a wallet-clentching $3,399

(Image credit: Pixii)

While I will agree that the new Pixii is a beautifully crafted APS-C rangefinder camera, designed specifically for capturing stunning stills with some of the Best Leica M lenses. This updated model comes with a generous 128GB of internal memory (also available in either 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB options) providing ample space to store all your precious photos.

Equipped with a 26MP BSI CMOS image sensor and a powerful 64-bit processor, the Pixii apparently delivers exceptional image quality in both DNG and JPEG formats. , but we have yet to receive a camera for review from the Pixii to prove this ourselves.

(Image credit: Pixii)

The whole lure of the Pixii cameras is that they are new and are continuously updated to help improve the overall experience of shooting this camera. Users can simply connect their Pixii camera to a smartphone via an app or plug it into a USB drive, and you're ready to go.

With the Pixii app, you can preview your images while you're still shooting, allowing you to make exposure adjustments on the fly and ensure that every shot comes out just the way you want it - as if you haven't noticed it doesn't have a rear screen, so it is very much like the much loved or hated, Leica M10-D.

(Image credit: Pixii)

The Pixii camera also features an electronic shutter with speeds from 2 sec to 1/32000 sec and the viewfinders offer Framelines for 28mm, 35mm, 40mm & 50mm lenses so those that love shooing these popular focal lengths benefit from a modern viewfinder.

While this might be a Leica copy to some, others do see this as a very futuristic approach to rangefinders, and while the company is now on B&H, I can see this becoming an even more popular option for photographers to take a look at and experience for themselves.