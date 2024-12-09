The new Røde Wireless Go (Gen 3) brings more color choices to its popular on-the-go wireless mic

Røde is certainly finishing the year on a high. Hot on the heels of the release of its first dedicated smartphone mic (the Røde Micro), Røde is back with an upgrade to one of its most popular models – the Wireless Go (Gen 3).

The new model builds on the features of previous versions, offering advanced capabilities to meet the demands of modern content creators while maintaining the system's simplicity and portability.

The Wireless Go (Gen 3) includes 32-bit float on-board recording, a feature designed to capture audio with a wide dynamic range and recover clipped or quiet recordings during post-production. This is complemented by Røde GainAssist technology, which dynamically adjusts audio levels to ensure consistent output without requiring extensive editing.

You can choose between Auto and Dynamic modes for GainAssist or opt to manually control the audio levels, which have a flexible range of up to 30 dB. A safety channel feature records a second track at a lower volume to prevent audio loss due to overly loud signals.

(Image credit: RØDE)

The system boasts Røde Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission technology, which delivers stable, crystal-clear audio over distances of up to 260 meters. Each of the two transmitters is equipped with a built-in omnidirectional microphone, optimized for capturing clear speech even in less-than-ideal placements. Additionally, the transmitters feature over 40 hours of internal recording memory and dedicated buttons for starting and stopping recordings directly.

Designed for versatility, the Wireless Go (Gen 3) offers both analog (3.5mm TRRS) and digital (USB-C) output options, enabling users to connect seamlessly to cameras, smartphones, laptops, and other devices. It is compatible with other products in Røde Series IV lineup, including the RødeCaster Pro II, the RødeCaster Video, and other wireless receivers, making it adaptable to a variety of workflows.

(Image credit: RØDE)

The system's design retains its integrated clip, enabling quick attachment to clothing, belts, or camera mounts. The receiver also includes a 3.5mm jack for headphone monitoring with adjustable output levels.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other features include plug-in power detection to conserve battery life, a bright LCD display, and intuitive controls for easy on-the-fly adjustments. The mic also works alongside the Røde Central app, which enabled users to tailor settings via a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

In addition to the traditional black and white versions, the Wireless Go (Gen 3) introduces a range of vibrant colors, such as red, orange and green, as well as more subdued tones like cobalt and stone. This marks the first time that Røde’s wireless microphones have been offered in a variety of finishes, giving creators an opportunity to personalize their gear.

With the launch, Røde has released the Charge Case+, which functions as a portable storage and charging solution for the Wireless Go (Gen 3). The case provides up to 21 hours of additional battery life, while also enabling data transfer and firmware updates.

You might also like…

For more top choices for recording great audio, check out our guide to the best wireless microphones or best iPhone microphones.