The new Røde Wireless Go (Gen 3) brings more color choices to its popular on-the-go wireless mic

Røde has announced the third generation of its popular Wireless Go microphone – adding new color options to its powerful on-the-go mic

Røde Wireless Go (Gen 3) microphone kit in multiple colors laid out on a marble surface
(Image credit: RØDE)
Røde is certainly finishing the year on a high. Hot on the heels of the release of its first dedicated smartphone mic (the Røde Micro), Røde is back with an upgrade to one of its most popular models – the Wireless Go (Gen 3).

The new model builds on the features of previous versions, offering advanced capabilities to meet the demands of modern content creators while maintaining the system's simplicity and portability.

Gareth Bevan
