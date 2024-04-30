The new HMD Android phones have landed – with a focus on repairability and affordability

By Leonie Helm
published

The first original HMD collection includes the HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Pulse+, and HMD Pulse. They will all cost under £150

HMD marketing shot for their new original phone range
(Image credit: HMD)

Finnish company Human Mobile Devices (HMD) have launched their first original smart phone collection. 

The Pulse Collection consists of the HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Pulse+, and HMD Pulse. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles