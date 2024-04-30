The new HMD Android phones have landed – with a focus on repairability and affordability

Finnish company Human Mobile Devices (HMD) have launched their first original smart phone collection.

The Pulse Collection consists of the HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Pulse+, and HMD Pulse.

A key feature of this new range of smartphones is “repairability” according to HMD, in keeping with environmental trends in smartphone technology. They predict that three out of every four devices they sell in Europe in 2024 will be repairable, up from one in three in 2023.

“We’ve got our finger on the pulse, and recognise consumers’ needs and anticipate market trends; repair is the cornerstone of a fresh chapter in smartphone innovation,” commented CMO of Human Mobile Devices Lars Silberbauer.

HMD Pulse Pro

The Pulse Pro is equipped to take on the best selfie smartphones with a 50 MP selfie camera with gesture navigation. This allows you to use certain hand signals, such as a heart shape, or thumbs up to tell the lens to take a photo.

The phone also comes with AI Super Portrait Mode which, according to HMD, can make “even the darkest selfie as clear as day.”

If you want a phone with long battery life you need to find the best 'dumb phone' out there however, with a Unisoc T606 processor running on a 5,000mAh battery, the Pulse Pro has a healthy lifespan of up to 59 hours on a single charge.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Skin tone optimization is another unique factor of the range that will reportedly enable people of all skin tones to look good photographs, no matter what the lighting situation.

Comparison

The Pulse Pro is the leader of the pack of these three new models, with the largest amount of unique features.

The other two are almost entirely the same in their configuration with the same chipset, the same battery, and display, with the only main difference being in the camera technology.

The Pulse+ has a 50 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera, while the standard Pulse has a rear camera of only 13 MP. The skin tone software is found on both the other two models, while the hand gesture features are not.

Repairability

HMD is partnering with iFixit to provide spare parts and allow consumers to make repairs themselves. Users will in theory be able to replace cracked screens, bent charging ports, or a completely dead battery, although at time of writing these kits have not been released.

“Repairability is a hot topic for consumers, and CCS insight has seen interest in repairing mobile phones increase significantly in both the EU and US over the last year,” said Ben Wood, Chief Analyst of CCS Insight. “Approximately 55% of those surveyed in the EU said they would like to have a device that’s outside its warranty period repaired at a reasonable cost rather than replacing it with a new device. In the US interest is also strong, at an impressive 49%.”

Almost half of EU and US consumes were happy to pay slightly more for environmentally friendly, repairable products report CCS Insight.

The standard Pulse model is available for £99.99 in Meteor Black. Dreamy Pink is currently out of stock.

The Pulse+ is “coming soon” according to the HMD website and will be available in Apricot Crush and Midnight Blue. The price has yet to be released.

The Pulse Pro retails on the HMD site for £149.99 and is currently available in Glacier Green, Twilight Purple, and Black Ocean.

Find your new smartphone with the best camera here, or maybe your new 'dumbphone'.