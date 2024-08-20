The jet set world of Slim Aarons' photography lands in Brighton

The legendary photographer's iconic images are going on display in a free summer exhibition.
Palm Springs Party: A poolside party at a desert house, designed by Richard Neutra for Edgar J. Kaufmann, in Palm Springs, January 1970. Featured in the group are: industrial designer Raymond Loewy, Nelda Linsk, wife of art dealer Joseph Linsk, and Helen Dzo Dzo(Image credit: Enter Galleries and Getty Images)
Enter Gallery in Brighton, UK is set to host a new exhibition featuring the work of legendary photographer Slim Aarons. Titled 'Welcome to the World of Slim Aarons', the free exhibition will run from August 22 to the end of the month, showcasing a collection of Aarons' most iconic images documenting the luxurious lifestyles of the rich and famous.
Slim Aarons (1916-2006) holds a significant place in the world of photography for his distinctive style, which blended fine art with documentary photography, and created a visual archive that offers invaluable insights into high society from the 1950s to the 1980s.
After experiencing the horrors of the Second World War as a combat photographer, Aarons deliberately chose to focus on "attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places."
Famous faces
With a career spanning over six decades, Aarons shot some of the most celebrated figures of the 20th century, including the Kennedy family, Humphrey Bogart, Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly, Clark Gable, Van Heflin, Gary Cooper and James Stewart.
His unprecedented access to exclusive locations and events allowed him to capture intimate moments of the elite rarely seen by the general public. Alfred Hitchcock's film, Rear Window (1954), whose main character is a photographer played by Jimmy Stewart, is set in an apartment reputed to be based on Aarons' apartment.
He took over 750,000 photographs, with only 5,000 digitised. Although Aarons passed away in 2006, his work maintains a timeless appeal, speaking to our enduring fascination with luxury, beauty and glamour.
And his legacy continues to inspire film and high fashion, influencing designers including Paul Smith, Tom Ford, and Michael Kors.
What's on show
The summer exhibition presents a vibrant array of his photography taken at luxury hotspots like the French Riviera and Capri, Italy, spanning six decades from the 1950s to the 1980s.
Visitors can expect to see some of Aarons' most celebrated works, including Eden Roc, capturing the essence of relaxation at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, and Dining Al Fresco On Capri, featuring Italian celebrities enjoying a meal with a stunning coastal backdrop.
Other notable pieces include Speedboat Landing, showcasing a Magnum motorboat at the Il Pellicano Hotel, and El Venero, depicting a Moorish villa in Marbella, Spain. The exhibition also features Palm Springs Party, a quintessential Aarons image of a poolside gathering at a desert house designed by Richard Neutra.
"Summer and Slim Aarons go hand in hand, so we are thrilled to be working with Enter Gallery to present a selection of the photographer's legendary works throughout August," says Shawn Waldron, manager of the Slim Aarons Archive.
"Slim emerged from his harrowing experiences as a World War Two combat journalist determined to document the sunnier side of life. He spent the next forty years building the ultimate visual archive of luxury and privilege that continues to fascinate and inspire contemporary collectors.”
Helen Hiett of Enter Gallery adds: "We are delighted to bring Slim Aarons' world to Brighton, it's such a pleasure to bring a little of Slim Aarons sun-soaked golden era to our collectors. His work continues to inspire and captivate audiences with its timeless beauty.”
Welcome to the World of Slim Aarons will be on display at Enter Gallery, 13 Bond Street, Brighton, BN1 1RD through August. This will culminate in a summer soiree on Thursday, 29th August, from 6-8 pm, for which RSVPs are required.
Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.