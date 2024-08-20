The jet set world of Slim Aarons' photography lands in Brighton

The legendary photographer's iconic images are going on display in a free summer exhibition.

Palm Springs Party: A poolside party at a desert house, designed by Richard Neutra for Edgar J. Kaufmann, in Palm Springs, January 1970. Featured in the group are: industrial designer Raymond Loewy, Nelda Linsk, wife of art dealer Joseph Linsk, and Helen Dzo Dzo (Image credit: Enter Galleries and Getty Images)

Enter Gallery in Brighton, UK is set to host a new exhibition featuring the work of legendary photographer Slim Aarons. Titled 'Welcome to the World of Slim Aarons', the free exhibition will run from August 22 to the end of the month, showcasing a collection of Aarons' most iconic images documenting the luxurious lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Slim Aarons (1916-2006) holds a significant place in the world of photography for his distinctive style, which blended fine art with documentary photography, and created a visual archive that offers invaluable insights into high society from the 1950s to the 1980s.

