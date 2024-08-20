The jet set world of Slim Aarons' photography lands in Brighton

Palm Springs Party: A poolside party at a desert house, designed by Richard Neutra for Edgar J. Kaufmann, in Palm Springs, January 1970. Featured in the group are: industrial designer Raymond Loewy, Nelda Linsk, wife of art dealer Joseph Linsk, and Helen Dzo Dzo

Enter Gallery in Brighton, UK is set to host a new exhibition featuring the work of legendary photographer Slim Aarons. Titled 'Welcome to the World of Slim Aarons', the free exhibition will run from August 22 to the end of the month, showcasing a collection of Aarons' most iconic images documenting the luxurious lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Slim Aarons (1916-2006) holds a significant place in the world of photography for his distinctive style, which blended fine art with documentary photography, and created a visual archive that offers invaluable insights into high society from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Dining Al Fresco on Capri: Italian artist and actress Domiziana Giordano, Italian author Francesca Sanvitale, Dino Trappetti and Umberto Terrelli dining al fresco on a terrace overlooking the waters off the coast of the island of Capri, Italy, in August 1980. (Image credit: Enter Gallery and Getty Images)

El Venero: The Moorish villa of Spanish Ambassador Hector de Ayala and his wife Chico in Marbella, Spain, 1971. (Image credit: Enter Gallery and Getty Images)

After experiencing the horrors of the Second World War as a combat photographer, Aarons deliberately chose to focus on "attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places."

Famous faces

With a career spanning over six decades, Aarons shot some of the most celebrated figures of the 20th century, including the Kennedy family, Humphrey Bogart, Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly, Clark Gable, Van Heflin, Gary Cooper and James Stewart.

His unprecedented access to exclusive locations and events allowed him to capture intimate moments of the elite rarely seen by the general public. Alfred Hitchcock's film, Rear Window (1954), whose main character is a photographer played by Jimmy Stewart, is set in an apartment reputed to be based on Aarons' apartment.

Poolside Gossip: Actress Lita Baron approaches Nelda Links (right, in yellow) and her friend, Helen Dzo Dzo (left) Palm Springs, January 22 1970 (Image credit: Enter Gallery and Getty Images)

Speedboat Landing: A Magnum motorboat belonging to Count Filippo Theodoli arriving at the private jetty of the Il Pellicano Hotel in Porto Ercole, Italy, 1973. (Image credit: Enter Gallery and Getty Images)

He took over 750,000 photographs, with only 5,000 digitised. Although Aarons passed away in 2006, his work maintains a timeless appeal, speaking to our enduring fascination with luxury, beauty and glamour.

And his legacy continues to inspire film and high fashion, influencing designers including Paul Smith, Tom Ford, and Michael Kors.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's on show

The summer exhibition presents a vibrant array of his photography taken at luxury hotspots like the French Riviera and Capri, Italy, spanning six decades from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Beverly Hills Hotel: Cars parked outside the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunset Boulevard in California, 1957 (Image credit: Enter Gallery and Getty Images)

Keep Your Cool: Carmen Alvarez enjoying a game of backgammon with Frank 'Brandy' Brandstetter in a swimming pool at Acapulco (Image credit: Enter Gallery and Getty Images)

Visitors can expect to see some of Aarons' most celebrated works, including Eden Roc, capturing the essence of relaxation at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, and Dining Al Fresco On Capri, featuring Italian celebrities enjoying a meal with a stunning coastal backdrop.

Other notable pieces include Speedboat Landing, showcasing a Magnum motorboat at the Il Pellicano Hotel, and El Venero, depicting a Moorish villa in Marbella, Spain. The exhibition also features Palm Springs Party, a quintessential Aarons image of a poolside gathering at a desert house designed by Richard Neutra.

Nice Pool: American writer C.Z. Guest (Mrs F.C. Winston Guest, 1920 – 2003) and her son Alexander Michael Douglas Dudley Guest in front of their Grecian temple pool on the ocean-front estate, Villa Artemis, Palm Beach (Image credit: Enter Gallery and Getty Images)

Pantz Pool: Laura Hawk, assistant to the photographer, relaxes by the pool at El Rincon, the von Pantz' Marbella home, September 1985 (Image credit: Enter Gallery and Getty Images)

"Summer and Slim Aarons go hand in hand, so we are thrilled to be working with Enter Gallery to present a selection of the photographer's legendary works throughout August," says Shawn Waldron, manager of the Slim Aarons Archive.

"Slim emerged from his harrowing experiences as a World War Two combat journalist determined to document the sunnier side of life. He spent the next forty years building the ultimate visual archive of luxury and privilege that continues to fascinate and inspire contemporary collectors.”

Poolside Backgammon: Guests at the Villa Nirvana, owned by Oscar Obregon, in Las Brisas, Acapulco, Mexico, 1972 (Image credit: Enter Gallery and Getty Images)

Sundowners: Two bikini-clad holidaymakers enjoy a glass of wine outside the Carlton Hotel, Cannes, 1958. (Image credit: Enter Gallery and Getty Images)

Helen Hiett of Enter Gallery adds: "We are delighted to bring Slim Aarons' world to Brighton, it's such a pleasure to bring a little of Slim Aarons sun-soaked golden era to our collectors. His work continues to inspire and captivate audiences with its timeless beauty.”

Welcome to the World of Slim Aarons will be on display at Enter Gallery, 13 Bond Street, Brighton, BN1 1RD through August. This will culminate in a summer soiree on Thursday, 29th August, from 6-8 pm, for which RSVPs are required.