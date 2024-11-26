The compact, Instagram-ready Panasonic S9 drops to new low for Black Friday

The biggest deals in the holiday sales tend to be for tech that’s a little less fresh, but the newly announced Panasonic Lumix S9 has dropped to a new low price in the early holiday sales. At Adorama, early Black Friday camera deals have dropped the price of the camera to about $1,200 body-only or $1,500 with a kit lens.
The S9 is both Panasonic’s smallest and most affordable current model full-frame mirrorless. Yet, the Panasonic Lumix S9 brings the brand’s most loved features, including customizable color profiles with LUTs, excellent stabilization and a wealth of video tools to a very compact body. As an L-mount camera, it is also compatible with a wide range of lenses. The S9 is also one of the few cameras that’s available in more than just black or silver, with a wide range of color options.
Panasonic Lumix S9 | was $1497 | now $1,297
Save $200 at Adorama The Panasonic Lumix S9 is a compact mirrorless camera, making it a popular choice for travel or Instagram. Sporting a full-frame sensor, the S9 is a compact mirrorless that doesn't skimp on image quality. Video tools and a range of color options add to the lure of the camera, which typically lists for about $1,500 for the body only.