The compact, Instagram-ready Panasonic S9 drops to new low for Black Friday

By
published

Seeing a price drop on a newly launched camera is a rare treat

Panasonic Lumix S9 on a blue to pink gradient with a &#039;Great Price&#039; roundel
(Image credit: Panasonic / Digital Camera World)

The biggest deals in the holiday sales tend to be for tech that’s a little less fresh, but the newly announced Panasonic Lumix S9 has dropped to a new low price in the early holiday sales. At Adorama, early Black Friday camera deals have dropped the price of the camera to about $1,200 body-only or $1,500 with a kit lens.

The S9 is both Panasonic’s smallest and most affordable current model full-frame mirrorless. Yet, the Panasonic Lumix S9 brings the brand’s most loved features, including customizable color profiles with LUTs, excellent stabilization and a wealth of video tools to a very compact body. As an L-mount camera, it is also compatible with a wide range of lenses. The S9 is also one of the few cameras that’s available in more than just black or silver, with a wide range of color options.

Panasonic Lumix S9 | was $1497 | now $1,297 Save $200 at Adorama

Panasonic Lumix S9 | was $1497 | now $1,297
Save $200 at Adorama The Panasonic Lumix S9 is a compact mirrorless camera, making it a popular choice for travel or Instagram. Sporting a full-frame sensor, the S9 is a compact mirrorless that doesn't skimp on image quality. Video tools and a range of color options add to the lure of the camera, which typically lists for about $1,500 for the body only.

View Deal

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

