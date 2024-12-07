Take photos with a Google Pixel? You’ll soon be able to adjust camera settings faster

By
published

Google is re-instating a shortcut that it previously removed to declutter the camera app screen

A photo of the Google Pixel 9
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Smartphone photographers using a Google Pixel device will soon be able to quickly adjust white balance and brightness without having to dig through menus – again. In update 9.7 to Pixel Camera, Google is reinstating the controls that previously enabled users to adjust the white balance and brightness directly from the camera’s main screen.

While the app never completely removed the ability to adjust color temperature and brightness, an earlier update pushed those controls into the submenus in an effort to clean up the interface. Some users took to complaining over the change on online forums, saying that they now had to dig through menus in order to make the adjustments they could previously have accessed with a quick tap.

