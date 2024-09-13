Take a look at the picturesque Swiss town turned into a giant photography gallery this September

Over 50 photographers from 22 countries take over the town of Vevey in Switzerland for this immersive exhibition

(Image credit: Daido Moriyama / Images Vevey Biennial)

For three weeks in September, photography transforms the Swiss town of Vevey, its picturesque streets providing the backdrop for images like Pretty Woman by pioneering Japanese street photographer Daido Moriyama.

Since 2008, Biennale Images Vevey has established itself as Switzerland’s leading visual arts festival, as well as standing as an international benchmark for contemporary photography.

