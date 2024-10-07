Take a look at the iconic winners of the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2024

At the 2024 Abbey Road Music Photography Awards this evening, October 3, the illustrious winners were announced.

Hosted by the DJ and TV host Edith Bowman, the night featured live performances from Maverick Sabre’s YOURS collective, JNR Williams and Aziya.

This year’s competition saw a remarkable 50% rise in submissions, showcasing a wide range of global talent with over 22,000 images from 28 different countries across six categories.

Andreia Lemos took home the ‘Undiscovered Photographer of the Year’ award, supported by adidas, for her image of Australian pub rock and punk rock band Amyl and The Sniffers.

Speaking about her time with the band, Lemos said:

“No one comes close to bursting my heart open in anticipation as Amy [Taylor] does - finger restlessly hovering over the trigger.”

Amyl and The Sniffers (Image credit: Andreia Lemos / Abbey Road Music Photography Awards)

The ‘Music Moment of the Year’ category, supported by Outernet London, was decided by public vote, with Tom Pallant winning for his shot of Blur at the band’s second Wembley Stadium show in July 2023.

Pallant said:

“Knowing Graham would launch his guitar 20 feet in the air, I was ready to capture the exact moment… It’s the only time I’ve ever shouted ‘YES!’ out loud after getting a shot.”

Blur (Image credit: Tom Pallant / Abbey Road Music Photography Awards)

The ‘Live Music’ category was won by Francis Mancini for his immersive image of DJ Darren Styles, while photographer Lemphek secured the ‘Underground Scenes’ award with an image of BBQ frontman Hui Zu and Bad Tailor guitarist Chen Hongmin partaking in a stage shoey at Hard Stick Festival VII.

DJ Darren Styles (Image credit: Francis Mancini / Abbey Road Music Photography Awards)

Between close scrutiny from government censors and financial pressure from an unbalanced economy, China’s punks are struggling to find a space for their scene to survive, with grassroots events like Hard Stick providing a rare opportunity for local youth to express themselves.

BBQ frontman Hui Zu and Bad Tailor guitarist Chen Hongmin (Image credit: Lemphek / Abbey Road Music Photography Awards)

The ‘Making Music’ award was given to Lauren Harris for her shot of Glaswegian singer Joesef (above). She said:

“Small, intimate, quiet moments like this are why I shoot - giving an insight into life off-stage.”

A photograph of legendary American saxophonist Billy Harper taken by Adrien H. Tillman took the ‘Jazz: The Rebirth of Cool’ category. Harper is currently 81 years old, and has been a stalwart of the New York jazz scene for decades.

(Image credit: Adrien H. Tillman / Abbey Road Music Photography Awards)

In the invited categories Alexa Viscius won the ‘Editorial’ award with a portrait of American rock band Bnny, fronted by Jessica Viscius, and Bolade Banjo was awarded the ‘Portrait’ category for his photo of Jamaican artist Popcaan.

DJ Popcaan (Image credit: Bolade Banjo / Abbey Road Music Photography Awards)

The 2024 prestigious ICON accolade was awarded to legendary photographer Jill Furmanovsky, who, during a 53 year career has shot the likes of Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, and Bob Marley, as well as some of Abbey Road’s most iconic moments including Pink Floyd’s 1975 With You Were Here recording sessions, and Oasis’ Be Here Now sessions in 1997.

Bnny (Image credit: Alexa Viscius / Abbey Road Music Photography Awards)

In 2017, she became Abbey Roads first-ever photographer in residence, before joining the judging panel for the MPA’s inaugural awards in 2022.

All nominated MPA entries will be on display from 08 October to 12 November 2024, within the hallowed grounds of the Royal Albert Hall, as part of a new partnership.

Sinead O'Connor shot by Jill Furmanovsky (Image credit: Jill Furmanovsky)

Later this month, Abbey Road Music Photography Awards is joining forces with The Other Art Fair for their milestone 100th Global Edition at London’s Truman Brewery.

The exhibit will celebrate how music photography continues to shape culture, at the same time recognising its significance as an art form.

Jill Furmanovsky with her camera (Image credit: Ki Price)

Jill Furmanovsky will present some of her most iconic imagery alongside hand-picking photographs from this year’s MPA open category finalists, spotlighting the images that resonate most with her.

Also new for this year, Abbey Road continues its mission to create opportunities for both new and established talent with launch of a new digital platform, the MPA Directory, designed to showcase many of the photographers who have been recognised and awarded through the competition.

Oasis in San Francisco in 1995, shot by Jill Furmanovsky (Image credit: Jill Furmanovsky)

It will serve as an essential resource for artists, labels, managers and creatives searching for the most exciting and accomplished talent in music photography, with the aim of building a strong and supportive community.

The MPA Directory will feature profiles of this year’s nominees and winners, alongside those from 2022 and 2023, and curated images from established photographers.

