Take a closer look at the Close-up Photographer of the Year contenders

[Drum roll…] And here are the contenders for the Close-up Photographer of the Year competition

A pair of stag beetles locked in combat are the subjects of 'Clash of the Titans' and are also fighting for the crown of the Insects category (Image credit: Ivanenko Svetlana / Close-up Photographer of the Year)
About CUPOTY

(Image credit: Close-up Photographer of the Year logo)

Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) was founded in 2018 by Tracy and Dan Calder. It is the largest competition in the world dedicated to close-up, macro and micro photography.

“If your photos aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough,” proclaimed famed war photojournalist and Magnum Photos founder Robert Capa, before he got a little too close and was killed by stepping on a landmine in Vietnam in 1954 during the First Indochina War.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

